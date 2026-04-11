Manchester United’s priority for the summer is to strengthen their midfield department, and they could get a second chance at signing Atalanta star Ederson, a player who has been on their radar for a long time.

Casemiro is set to leave Old Trafford via free agency, and the Red Devils are also ready to approve the sale of Manuel Ugarte in the summer, so it’s likely they will look to bring in two more midfielders.

The likes of Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Sandro Tonali are all on Man Utd‘s shortlist, but will command big fees and have multiple clubs chasing them.

According to Spanish outlet AS, Man Utd previously attempted to sign Brazilian international Ederson from Atalanta.

The 26-year-old is very highly regarded in Serie A, and Ederson reportedly ‘turned down several clubs’ – one of which was Man Utd – when verbally agreeing personal terms with Atletico Madrid earlier this year.

Confirming that verbal agreement had been struck earlier in April, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Atletico Madrid have verbally agreed on personal terms with Ederson as Atalanta midfielder is a top target.

“No agreement yet between clubs as talks continue around €35/40m fee but still in negotiations. Ederson, out of contract in June 27.”

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Man Utd could hijack Atletico transfer

AS go further, stating that Ederson’s prospective move to Atletico is now increasingly unlikely.

The report claims that Atletico and Ederson are yet to turn their ‘verbal agreement’ into a formal one, and also, the Spanish giants are reluctant to match Atalanta’s price tag.

This could offer Man Utd an opportunity to step in and potentially hijack Atletico’s pursuit of Ederson.

‘The idea was to sign him before summer, but as of today, negotiations, both between the clubs and with the player, are at a standstill,’ it’s claimed.

AS adds that Atalanta actually want higher than €40m for Ederson, too, with €45m (£39.2m / $52.8m) said to be their asking price.

‘Atalanta wants to sell, but not cheaply. The Atalanta side has valued their midfielder at €45 million. A figure that the Bergamo club intends to lower at all costs,’ they continue.

‘With a contract until June 2027, he will enter his final year in Bergamo in July, so his price should decrease, at least in theory. However, there seems to be a last-minute problem with Ederson.

‘Because without an agreement with the midfielder, there’s no deal. While the club reached a preliminary verbal agreement in February with both the player and his representatives, in recent weeks there has been a clear setback, to the point of blocking the signing.

‘Talks have been ongoing in recent months, with Ederson imagining himself in the red and white stripes and playing at the Metropolitano. But everything changed in the last few weeks.’

The report concluded: ‘Currently, negotiations are at a standstill, a deadlock . The player hopes to arrive at the Metropolitano, but not at any price.’

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