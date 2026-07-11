Manchester United could sign Joao Gomes (right) if the Ederson deal collapses

Manchester United insist their move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson remains on track, but TEAMtalk understands there are conflicting messages emerging from the other side of the proposed transfer, while the club have also revived their interest in signing another Brazilian star.

United agreed an initial deal worth around £35million (€41m, $47m) for the Brazil international before the World Cup finals got underway, with Ederson subsequently earning a late call-up to his country’s squad.

The 27-year-old completed the first stage of his medical and was due to undergo the remaining assessments earlier this month.

However, we understand complications have since arisen.

Reports in recent days have suggested the transfer has collapsed entirely, something Manchester United sources have strongly rejected.

While the Old Trafford club insist the deal is still alive, they do not deny issues are delaying its completion, with sources indicating those concerns centre around a long-term knee problem identified during the medical process.

TEAMtalk has also spoken to sources close to Atalanta, who insist they have not received confirmation that the deal is either off or completed.

However, there is an acknowledgement in Italy that problems currently exist which are preventing the transfer from being finalised.

The situation has created uncertainty around what had previously looked like one of United’s key summer signings.

However, as we have consistently reported, United want to sign three central midfielders this summer and moves are now being made behind the scenes for the signing of Wolves star Joao Gomes, with sources able to provide an update on the chances of a raid on Molineux going through…

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Man Utd exploring two Ederson alternatives

The arrival of Andrey Santos from Chelsea was never expected to affect their pursuit of Ederson, with both players viewed as part of Michael Carrick’s midfield rebuild.

But with Ederson’s move now encountering complications, United have begun exploring alternative options.

As a result, sources can reveal that fresh contact has been made with the representatives of Wolves midfielder João Gomes.

The Brazilian has long been admired by United and was previously high on the club’s shortlist before moving to Molineux.

Gomes had been on course to join Atletico Madrid this summer, but we understand that negotiations over that move have broken down at the final stages.

That development has prompted United to become “attentive” to his situation once again.

The renewed interest comes shortly after we exclusively revealed United had also reopened discussions regarding Roma midfielder Manu Kone.

Taken together, those developments inevitably raise questions over the confidence surrounding Ederson’s proposed arrival.

Officially, Manchester United continue to maintain the deal remains in place.

Privately, however, there is an acceptance that issues exist and the club are ensuring they have alternatives ready should the transfer fail to reach the finish line.

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