Manchester United have made a move to bring Ederson to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to an Italian report, as transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano outlines the reason why the Brazil international midfielder would be a good signing for the Red Devils.

Casemiro announced in January 2026 that he will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and the Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, are ramping up their chase for a replacement for the Brazilian defensive midfielder.

TEAMtalk has long reported Man Utd’s interest in Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who has drawn attention from from Manchester City, too.

Sources have told us that there is interest from Man Utd in Sunderland star Noah Sadiki as well, with Carlos Baleba of Brighton and Hove Albion remaining on the Red Devils’ radar.

We also exclusively broke the news last week that Leeds United’s Ao Tanaka is another name under consideration, the Japan star seen as a cut-price option, though a move from Elland Road would be seen as hugely controversial and difficult to pull off, despite the player’s obvious frustrations.

Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson is also a player that Man Utd are keen on, with TuttoMercatoWeb reporting that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, have already made a move for the Brazil international.

The Italian news outlet has reported that Man Utd, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are in ‘a three-way race for Ederson’.

Atletico, who have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League this season, have a ‘basic agreement’ with Ederson, but the Spanish club have yet to agree on a deal with his club, Atalanta.

Man Utd ‘need to replace the departing Casemiro’ and ‘made concrete efforts to understand’ the possibility of a deal for the 26-year-old.

TMW has reported that Atletico want €45million and €50m (£43.4m, $58.8m) for Ederson and ‘hope to trigger an auction’ between Man Utd, Atletico and Inter.

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Fabrizio Romano backs Ederson for Man Utd transfer

TMW’s report on Ederson comes just days after transfer guru Fabrizio Romano outlined the reasons why the Atalanta star would be a good signing for Man Utd, who are likely to finish in the Premier League top five under interim manager Michael Carrick.

Romano said about Ederson and Man Utd on his his YouTube channel on April 18: “And then guys, keep an eye also on another player, and that name is Ederson, the Brazilian midfielder from Atalanta.

“Because what’s happening with Ederson is that Atletico Madrid have an agreement with the player on personal terms already since February, March, but, at the moment, Atletico Madrid are not willing to pay what Atalanta want for Ederson.

“Atalanta start from €45million, maybe could be negotiated around €40m, something around that, but negotiating with Atalanta is never easy for any club.

“And so, now, from what I understand, Premier League clubs are also calling for Ederson.

“So, if Atalanta and Atletico Madrid are not able to close this deal for the Brazilian midfielder, keep an eye on the situation also with Premier League clubs, because, you remember that Man Utd were tracking him already when Ruben Amorim was the coach.

“He has always been appreciated by people at the club.

“Let’s see if Man Utd decide to return on this one, but Ederson could be attractive because he’s out of contract in 2027, could be a very good opportunity.

“He’s not on a crazy salary, so the salary could be a factor financially.

“You can get a very good player on a normal price in terms of the full package – salary, commission and then obviously transfer fee, but Atalanta insist on €45m.

“So, Premier League clubs also calling and attentive to the situation for Ederson after Atletico Madrid have an agreement with the player, but not yet with Atalanta.”

Ederson is not the only midfielder that Man Utd are making moves for, with TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reporting that the Red Devils are planning a raid on Real Madrid for a French star.