Barcelona are reportedly expecting to complete a deal to sign Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani in January, with the LaLiga club just awaiting confirmation from Old Trafford.

The veteran attacker has hardly featured this season, mainly due to injury issues. Indeed, Cavani has scored just once in eight appearances in all competitions for a Red Devils side that has been largely disappointing.

The summer return of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo did very little to help his hopes of more game time. And with Cavani out of contract next summer, the 34-year-old has been strongly linked with Barca.

Now a report from Catalan newspaper Sport (via Sport Witness) claims that the move is ‘well on track’ ahead of the window opening next month.

The report adds that Cavani is ready to take a pay cut to move to Catalonia. All he needs now is the nod from United transfer chiefs, with a decision expected ‘in the next few hours’.

Barcelona are also hopeful that United will tear the player’s contract up and let him sign on a free. That would have been the case next summer anyway, but allowing the player to leave in the New Year would get him off the wage bill.

Berbatov rues Cavani treatment

Despite being plagued by injury problems, former United striker Dimitar Berbatov claims that it is “not fair” that Cavani hasn’t played more times for the Red Devils this term.

He told Betfair: “Despite a good season last time out, Cavani hasn’t played enough. When someone like Ronaldo comes into the club, he takes all the spotlight, he plays every game and in the world of football this happens.

“It’s not a fair situation because Cavani did so well for the team last season. He earned a new deal but Ronaldo has taken his place in the team. It’s not fair but this happens in football.

“If there’s a chance for Cavani to leave the club, if there is an offer from Barcelona, then of course he will be thinking about taking it to get more football, and if he will get more game time in La Liga then I will support him and say ‘go there and play, it sounds like a great deal, great money and you’re not 24 anymore.”

United to battle Chelsea for Wolves man

Meanwhile, Ralf Rangnick could battle Thomas Tuchel off the pitch next month after a report detailed Manchester United and Chelsea’s interest in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

Midfield has been a point of contention for Tuchel and Chelsea this season. Injuries and Covid-19 have ravaged their options in the centre of the park of late. That led to Reece James playing 90 minutes in midfield against Zenit St Petersburg in early December.

Atletico loanee Saul Niguez has failed to ignite in the Premier League. Chelsea appear unlikely to turn his temporary move permanent when the season concludes at present.

Conor Gallagher will return from his loan spell at Crystal Palace to bolster the ranks. However, a fresh face in the middle would still be to Tuchel’s liking.

A report from Spain last week stated Tuchel had ‘demanded’ Chelsea sign Ruben Neves. The 24-year-old Portuguese international could be available for around €45m.

However, a fresh report from the Mirror (citing the Spanish press), has put Manchester United in the frame.

Rangnick identified midfield issues straight away

They too are seeking midfield reinforcements. Interim boss Rangnick identified the position as the first area United should improve during his initial interview for the role.

RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara has been mentioned. More ambitious targets are Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips and Borussia Dortmund sensation Jude Bellingham.

But per the Mirror, a more realistic option much closer to home is Neves.

That’s because Wolves are reportedly still struggling financially due to the Covid pandemic. A number of their more high profile stars could be available for transfer, including Neves.

Man Utd are deemed one club in the mix to capitalise in Wolves’ predicament. However, Chelsea, along with Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are also attentive to Wolves’ plight.

