Edinson Cavani has backed Jadon Sancho to continue his fine Manchester United form, following his best week for the club in front of goal.

England international Sancho turned heads with his form at Borussia Dortmund, consequently attracting United’s attention. As such, the Red Devils paid £73million to sign him this summer.

However, he has not been able to truly replicate his best form since the season started. Former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faced criticism for the winger’s lack of playing time.

Nevertheless, caretaker manager Michael Carrick has breathed new life into Sancho.

The 21-year-old scored his first goal for the club in the Champions League away at Villarreal last Tuesday. What’s more, he finished coolly away at Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

United striker Cavani has been a keen observer of Sancho’s adaptation to English football. Speaking to United’s official website, the veteran forward opened up on how his team-mate can keep up his form.

“One of the things that scoring goals can give you, a lot of the time, is the sense of assurance and peace of mind to keep on working and training hard,” Cavani said.

“A lot of the time in football, you have to have an extra inner strength about you, which is to be able to keep going when on many occasions we don’t get on the scoresheet.

Edinson Cavani wants a move to Barcelona Edinson Cavani is reportedly keen on playing under Xavi at Barcelona, and would be willing to leave Manchester United in January, with more updates on Amadou Haidara and Donny van de Beek.

“And being able to always keep your spirits up and maintain that same dedication and hard work, while keeping your fitness levels high.”

Fitness is key throughout the season but especially in December. Indeed, United play the first of eight games in a month on Thursday when facing Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Tottenham and Arsenal firmly in running to raid Serie A for deadly striker

As a result, Sancho will hope that he has hit form at just the right time.

According to Cavani, who is Paris Saint-Germain’s all-time record scorer, Sancho can go on and continue his recent form.

Cavani backs Sancho, Man Utd form

“We are all really happy for him scoring his first goal. I think it’s been quite a tough period for him, but football is like that,” Cavani added.

“When you get to a certain level of the game, I think that people are always full of expectation and there’s always a lot of chat and questions being asked about players.

“I think he just needs to keep demonstrating everything he has shown us up to now and keep working calmly and with a clear head.

“Because often, the only thing that can make you enjoy success and able to keep your standards high and the rest of it, is the peace of mind that hard work gives you.

“And the perseverance and discipline to be up there. That’s the only way to keep a cool head when perhaps things aren’t quite going for you.

“So, here’s hoping he can do even greater things for the club, and I personally wish him every success and hope he can go on to achieve lots more in his career and for Man Utd.”

Carrick will take charge of United for a third time against the Gunners. Incoming interim boss Ralf Rangnick is still sorting out a work permit issue.