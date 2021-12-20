Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani could be on the move in January, though his transfer demands will likely see a second deal sanctioned, per a report.

The Uruguayan, 34, has taken a backseat this season. Tendon issues have limited his availability. But without his persistent injury niggles, displacing Cristiano Ronaldo at the tip of United’s attack would’ve been an uphill struggle anyway.

Cavani’s contract expires next summer. As such, speculation has swirled this will be his final season at Old Trafford.

Barcelona have registered their interest in the striker. Sergio Aguero’s premature retirement has left Xavi’s side desperately short of firepower.

The La Liga giant were reported to be Cavani’s first choice if he did leave in January. And according to Spanish outlet Marca (via the Daily Express), that is exactly what will transpire.

They state Cavani has ‘elected to accept’ Barcelona’s offer ahead of the winter window. The financial details such as the size of any transfer fee or wages Cavani would be offered aren’t stated in the piece.

However, his stay at the Camp Nou may only last until the end of the season anyway.

That’s because Cavani reportedly favours a short-term switch with it speculated he will return home to South America in the summer. Boca Juniors, Penarol and Corinthians have all been linked.

Second Man Utd raid reliant on charitable call

Meanwhile, Barcelona want to sign rarely-seen Manchester United star Juan Mata in January, though their hopes rest entirely on a charitable favour.

The Spanish playmaker, 33, has increasingly become a peripheral figure at Old Trafford. Mata has received an ever-decreasing number of league appearances over the past four seasons. In the current campaign, he is yet to register a single minute of Premier League action.

As such, the Daily Star shed light on a possible exit route to Barcelona next month. They state Mata is a target for Xavi’s side, though their January hopes will depend on a United favour.

Barcelona’s financial woes mean they will reportedly be unwilling – or unable – to offer a transfer fee. In other words, they hope United and Rangnick will allow Mata to leave for free six months early.

If the Red Devils refuse, Barcelona could seek Mata’s signature as a free agent next summer.

Allowing Mata to walk for nothing in January could be to United’s benefit. Mata is reportedly earning £130,000-per-week. Ridding their wage bill of that salary could give their own transfer plans a shot in the arm.

