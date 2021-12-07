Man Utd forward knows Rangnick ‘won’t count on him’ as transfer nears

Man Utd forward Edinson Cavani is hoping to secure a January transfer as he knows the club ‘won’t count on him’, according to reports.

The Uruguay international has had a hugely successful career, scoring goals at Palermo, Napoli and then Paris Saint-Germain. He has won the French title on six occasions, as well as the Coupe de France four times.

Cavani swapped PSG for Man Utd in October 2020 and went on to become a hit with the club’s fans. His goals sent the Red Devils into the Europa League final, where they were beaten on penalties by Villarreal.

This campaign, the veteran striker has been kept out by quarantine issues and multiple injuries. His last appearance came in the 2-2 Champions League draw with Atalanta.

Cavani would likely suit Ralf Rangnick’s pressing style on his return to full fitness. But Sport Witness, citing reports in the Italian press, state that Cavani is eager to leave Old Trafford this winter.

The star has apparently told his agent to look at ‘good opportunities’ elsewhere. That could include Italian giants Juventus, as their pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic becomes more complex.

Cavani knows that Man Utd ‘won’t count on him’ as long as Cristiano Ronaldo is at the club. However, this seems to contradict comments made by the player last month.

“In football, you have to always be ready. It’s one of the keys at the top level,” Cavani said.

“Sometimes you play more, sometimes you play less, managers make decisions, but that doesn’t stop the work to always be competitive. The league has just started and I have needed to be, not quite like last year, but I’m there to be a part of it.”

The 34-year-old has made 47 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring 18 goals.

Man Utd setback in coach pursuit

Meanwhile, Rangnick will not be able to bring in New York Red Bulls’ Gerhard Struber as a replacement for coach Michael Carrick.

The German is looking to bring top-quality staff to Manchester, especially those that he knows well. He has history with Struber from their days at Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

However, it looks like Rangnick will have to look elsewhere. During a recent interview, Struber said: “There was a request. It’s no secret that Ralf Rangnick and [me] know each other well, and appreciate each other.

“I am very honoured by the request from England. At the same time, the situation for me in New York is such that it allows me to look to the future with great hope. I don’t want to give up on the path with New York overnight.

“I am very committed to the team in New York and we have big plans. And I have a long-term contract in New York that I want to keep. And I have big goals with an ambitious team.”

