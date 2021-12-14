Manchester United have given the green light to a January move that could come as a major reprieve to rivals Manchester City, per a report.

Few can predict exactly what will go down during the January transfer window at Barcelona. Club legend Xavi is now at the helm, though their financial woes will ensure his transfer budget is a meagre one.

Nonetheless, all the signs point towards a new forward being signed with attacking firewpower at an all-time low.

Indeed, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann departed in the summer. Rumours are swirling Sergio Aguero will announce his retirement on Wednesday after being diagnosed with a heart condition. Furthermore, contract rebel Ousmane Dembele is in the final year of his deal and could move on in January.

As such, Barcelona had been linked with United striker Edinson Cavani and City forward Ferran Torres.

Now, the Daily Express (citing Spanish publication Sport), reveal a potential Cavani deal is in the works.

They state United have agreed to let the Uruguayan leave, thus opening the door for Barcelona to pounce. The only thing concerning Barcelona at this stage is Cavani’s niggling tendon injuries.

A host of sides have shown interest in the minutes-starved frontman. Juventus and Napoli comprise Serie A’s suitors. South American trio Corinthians, Boca Juniors and Penarol are also believed to be admirers.

Man United to lose forward to Barcelona this January Manchester United and Barcelona are looking to do a deal for forward Edison Cavani as Barca look to rebuild

However, a move to Barcelona was reported by The Times to be Cavani’s preference and he may now get his wish.

That will be music to the ears of Pep Guardiola after Ferran Torres had emerged as a Barcelona target. However, at the opposite end of his career, Torres would command a far higher fee – something Barca would struggle to pay.

When will a Cavani replacement be signed?

Per the Express, if Cavani does leave, United are content to wait until next summer before signing a replacement.

Ralf Rangnick has an embarrassment of riches in his forward ranks that can adequately cover Cavani’s absence for six months.

Furthermore, United are believed to be in the thick of the Erling Haaland sweepstakes. The Norwegian hitman’s release clause will see him available for a fraction of his true worth next summer.

Waiting for a player of his calibre rather than signing a stopgap in January seems the smart play.

Man Utd join bidding for €80m Liverpool target

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly prepared to compete with Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in the chase for Porto winger Luis Diaz.

His performances this season have seen a number of clubs sit up and take notice. Chief among them is Liverpool, who are rumoured to be leading the race for his signature.

However, Fíchájés now claims that the Red Devils are preparing to make a move of their own. The report states that Porto’s exit from the Champions League might tempt them to cash in on the player in January.

That news will have plenty of clubs scrambling for his signature, especially the English trio. City are already said to have enquired after Diaz, as they line up a potential replacement for Barcelona-linked Ferran Torres.

Though given the Cvaani news, that potential void may no longer need to be filled.

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Rangnick plots left-field January deal to solve Man Utd weakness; Chelsea sent stark Lingard warning