Man Utd leading race to sign £42.8m-rated Bundesliga defensive boss as contact made

Edmond Tapsoba has emerged as a leading defensive target for three Premier League clubs this summer, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United all monitoring the Bayer Leverkusen centre-back closely, TEAMtalk understands.

The 27-year-old Burkina Faso international has attracted significant interest from England in recent weeks.

Sources indicate that United have already made contact with the player’s representatives to discuss a potential transfer.

Tottenham and Newcastle are also understood to be maintaining close dialogue as they assess the possibility of strengthening their back lines.

Leverkusen have set a firm valuation of €50million (£42.8m / £58.4m), for their key defender.

Although the German club would prefer to retain Tapsoba, who signed a contract extension until 2031 earlier this year, they have left the door open to a suitable financial offer.

He is regarded as one of the most complete centre-backs in the Bundesliga, combining physical strength with the ability to build play from the back and cover large distances.

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Man Utd ‘most advanced’ in race for Edmond Tapsoba

Tapsoba joined Leverkusen from Vitoria Guimaraes in 2020 and has since become a mainstay at the heart of their defence, making 270 appearances across all competitions and chipping in with 13 goals.

His profile has been described as particularly well suited to the intensity and tempo of the Premier League, which has fuelled the interest from English sides.

With the transfer window still open, further developments are expected in the coming weeks. United appear to be the most advanced in their discussions at present, yet competition from Tottenham and Newcastle means any deal is unlikely to be straightforward.

Leverkusen’s high asking price and the player’s long-term contract place them in a strong negotiating position.

Whether Tapsoba will secure a move to England remains to be seen, but the level of interest confirms his status as one of the most sought-after defensive options currently available.

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