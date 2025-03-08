Manchester United have learnt the transfer fee they need to pay for Eduardo Camavinga, with a report in Spain revealing the competition that Ruben Amorim’s side will face for the Real Madrid midfielder.

Camavinga is one of the best young midfielders in the world who has demonstrated his versatility by playing at left-back when needed for Madrid. Since his move to Los Blancos from Rennes in 2021, the 22-year-old has won LaLiga and the Champions League twice each and has scored three goals and provided nine assists in 170 appearances for the Spanish giants.

In November 2024, the Spanish media reported that Man Utd had expressed interest in signing Camavinga from Madrid in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils reportedly “made contact” with the star’s agents, with the club’s hierarchy ready to pay big money for the France international midfielder, who, according to Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti in The Athletic in April 2023, “has the engine of a Ferrari, not like a (Fiat) 500”.

However, despite being flattered by Man Utd’s interest, Camavinga made it clear to the Premier League club that he did not want to leave the defending Spanish and European champions with a “No, thank you” message.

A Spanish report in February claimed that Amorim is still keen on Camavinga, revealing that Man Utd have shown “great interest” in the silky left-footed midfielder.

The report noted that Madrid are open to selling the youngster this summer, and it has now been revealed how much Los Blancos would want for him.

According to Fichajes, Madrid will sell Camavinga for €70million (£59m, $75.8m) in the summer transfer window.

Camavinga has had injury problems this season, and there are doubts over his role in the team when he is fully fit and available.

The midfielder has scored one goal and given two assists in 24 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos so far this season.

Man Utd face Man City and PSG competition for Eduardo Camavinga

While Man Utd will be encouraged by Madrid’s willingness to cash in on Camavinga in the summer transfer window, they will not find it easy to get a deal done.

That is because Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Camavinga as well, according to Fichajes.

PSG are the biggest French club that regularly win Ligue 1 and compete in the Champions League.

Man City are having a tough season, but they have been the most successful club in England in recent years and have a world-class manager in Pep Guardiola.

Man Utd are not the force they once were and are not even in contention for a Champions League place in the Premier League.

Latest Man Utd news: Mainoo bombshell, Mateta talks

Man Utd have been rocked by the news that star midfielder Kobbie Mainoo wants to leave Old Trafford.

It has been reported that Man Utd have offered the midfielder a new contract.

Mainoo plans to turn it down and is ready to leave Man Utd for a club abroad.

The report has revealed that the Red Devils are ready to sell the young midfielder for £70million.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new striker in the summer transfer window and have already opened discussions with a Crystal Palace star.

According to latest reports, Man Utd are in talks over Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The London club are said to be willing to sell the striker for £40million.

Meanwhile, Man Utd are believed to be interested in Hayden Hackney, Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham.

