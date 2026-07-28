Manchester United may have taken one step forward and then two steps back in their bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

The Frenchman played 43 times for Madrid last season but just 23 of those were starts, as he alternated between being utilised as a central midfielder, a left-midfielder and a left-back.

His lack of game time put paid to his chances of a World Cup call-up as the 23-year-old was left out of Didier Deschamps’ squad for this summer’s tournament.

Camavinga has been part of the Madrid contingent of players who have come back early after not being in international action but just when he had hoped to impress new manager Jose Mourinho, reports suggest he has received a blow.

Mourinho has allegedly told Camavinga he will find it hard to get regular game time next term, with Los Blancos opening the door for his departure.

That would have been music to the ears of Man Utd, who are still trying to strengthen their midfield despite recruiting Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Indeed, in mid-May, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, stated that Man Utd want to sign Camavinga from Madrid ahead of the 2026/27 season.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano, Camavinga does not want to end his five-year stay at Santiago Bernabeu, with his contract running until 2029.

Decision made – Eduardo Camavinga wants to STAY at Real Madrid

He said on his YouTube channel, “We have to understand if the player is going to open the doors.

“Because don’t forget what’s going on with Camavinga, for example. Real Madrid could eventually be open to an exit, but Camavinga wants to stay. Camavinga wants to fight for his place.”

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It seems Camavinga is not the only Madrid player who wants to stay at the Spanish giants, even though he may spend a good chunk of next season on the bench.

Centre-back Raul Asencio started 28 games for Madrid last season, and 34 in total in all competitions. But it seems Mourinho may pass on him, too, according to Romano.

Reports suggest Camavinga could be sold for around £42m, while Madrid have allegedly received an offer of approximately £13m for Asencio. It seems the pair have a decision to make in regards to their respective futures.

Romano added, “For Raul Asencio, it’s quite a similar situation. Real Madrid are opening doors to an exit, but Raul Asencio is yet to find a club where he can say, OK, I’m leaving Real Madrid to join this club.

“At the moment, Raul Asencio also wants to try, show his best to Jose Mourinho and then evaluate eventually his future.”

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