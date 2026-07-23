Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have held talks with the agents of Eduardo Camavinga over a move to Old Trafford and has reported the midfielder’s stance on his Real Madrid future.

Man Utd have made two midfield signings already this summer, with Andrey Santos joining from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans switching from Aston Villa.

The Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, are now on the hunt for another midfielder, as manager Michael Carrick hopes to have a very competitive squad for next season.

Man Utd will play in the Champions League next season and will also aim to at least challenge for the Premier League title.

Back on May 15, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Camavinga.

Sources told us at that time that Man Utd had been spoken to over a move for the France international midfielder.

We reported at the time that Real Madrid themselves are open to selling Camavinga, who can also play as a left-back.

On July 15, transfer guru Romano claimed that Man Utd had spoken internally about a deal for Camavinga.

The Italian journalist has now claimed that Man Utd have held talks with the agents of the Frenchman.

However, the 23-year-old has decided that he wants to stay at Estadio Bernabeu and not move to Man Utd.

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Eduardo Camavinga wants Real Madrid stay

Romano said about Man Utd, Camavinga and Madrid on his YouTube channel on Wednesday: “Guys, what happened is the following.

“Manchester United had conversations with the agents of Camavinga to understand the situation of the player, and they did the same with Manu Kone a few days, weeks ago.

“So, Man Utd are still looking for a defensive midfielder.

“But, as I always told you on Camavinga, the only way to get Camavinga, whether it’s Man Utd or any other club, is to get a green light from the player.

“And, at the moment, the message coming from Camavinga, and it’s the same, May, June, July, is that Camavinga wants to work under Jose Mourinho and then try to stay at Real Madrid, try to revive his career at Real Madrid.

“So, Camavinga doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid.

“Camavinga wants to stay.

‘Then, if from now to the end of the window, at some point, Real Madrid will talk to Camavinga, Mourinho will talk to Camavinga, maybe Camavinga will talk to them, we will see, I don’t know.

“If at some point, something changes and Camavinga opens doors to an exit, for sure, Premier League is a very likely destination, but, at the moment, the decision of Camavinga remains to stay at Real Madrid.

“Camavinga wants to continue at Real Madrid and wants to play for Real Madrid next season.

“Then again, we will see what happens from now to the end of the summer.

“At the moment, this is the position.

“So, we have to wait and see what’s going to happen there.”

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