Man Utd setback as Fabrizio Romano reveals €40m midfielder ‘loves Real Madrid’

Manchester United have been dealt a huge blow in their quest to bring Eduardo Camavinga to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano revealing the midfielder’s stance on leaving Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on March 18 that Man Utd have registered ‘early interest’ in Camavinga.

Sources have told us that intermediaries have started to sound out top clubs in regard to a move for Camavinga.

We understand that Man Utd have asked to be kept informed on the situation of the France international.

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on Camavinga, who has a strong interest from Liverpool, too.

There have been reports in the Spanish media this week that Real Madrid are ‘seriously’ considering putting Camavinga on the transfer market this summer.

The 23-year-old, who is also able to play as a left-back, has had injury problems for the past two seasons, and his performances in the 2025/26 campaign have been underwhelming.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, though, has claimed that Camavinga is not actively looking to leave Real Madrid.

The reliable journalist has added that Madrid are not pushing the Frenchman out of the door, but Los Blancos would be willing to listen to offers for the midfielder they paid a total of €40million (£35m, $47m) to Rennes back in 2021.

Romano said about Camavinga on his YouTube channel on April 13: “But, as of today, my understanding is that Real Madrid are not actively trying to sell Camavinga.

“Real Madrid are not offering Camavinga to clubs. His agents are not offering Camavinga to clubs.

“Camavinga is not showing a desire to leave Real Madrid, according to my information.

“So, if there is a top club, a top proposal in the summer, we will see what happens, but, as of today, Camavinga is not actively trying to leave Real Madrid.

“Camavinga wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid.

“Camavinga loves Real Madrid, so he still wants to find a way to continue at Real Madrid, also in the future.

“Then, on Real Madrid side, he’s not an absolutely untouchable player.

“If a big proposal arrives and if the player is keen, for Real Madrid, the negotiation could be possible, but it doesn’t mean that Real Madrid are telling Camavinga, ‘You are out of the project’.

“That’s not the case. So, that’s the status of the story, as of today.

“On Camavinga, again, many questions on Paris Saint-Germain. I am not aware of Paris Saint-Germain actively working on a Camavinga deal as of today. We will see later on.

“Then, Premier League clubs already started making some calls to understand the situation of Camavinga, but, at the moment, that’s it.

“Nothing more to say as of today.”

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Latest Man Utd and Real Madrid transfer news

Meanwhile, sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd are planning to make a ‘formal approach’ for a Leicester City winger.

Man Utd have already made ‘contact’ for an Aston Villa star, who is reportedly open to a move to Old Trafford this summer.

Real Madrid will not allow a ‘speedy winger’ to move to Barcelona, who have taken a shine to the star who is doing well for Osasuna at the moment.

And finally, Real Madrid are ready to sell a striker that Newcastle United are keen on.