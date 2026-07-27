Manchester United have received strong encouragement that they could be able to add Eduardo Camavinga to Michael Carrick’s squad, with a Spanish journalist revealing what Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has told the midfielder during direct talks.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on May 15 that Man Utd want to sign Camavinga from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Sources told us at the time that Madrid were open to selling Camavinga, who was left out of the France squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Bailey also reported that Man Utd had spoken to the agents of Camavinga, who has won LaLiga and the Champions League twice each with Madrid so far in his career.

Since then, Man Utd have signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea and Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, but the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, want to make a third midfield signing before the summer transfer window closes.

Last week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Man Utd have held “conversations” with Camavinga’s agents, adding that the midfielder wants to stay.

Romano reported that new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho was planning to talk with Camavinga and then a decision would be made.

It has now emerged that Mourinho has spoken to Camavinga and has told him that he does not feature prominently in his plans for next season.

Spanish journalist Sergio Valentin, who has almost 40,000 followers on X, has reported that Real Madrid are now looking to sell Camavinga, although the midfielder still wants to stay.

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Real Madrid want to sell Eduardo Camavinga

Valentin wrote on X at 10:38pm on July 26: “Jose Mourinho has spoken with Eduardo Camavinga and explained his situation to him

“He’s going to have a very tough time getting minutes.

“Mourinho has been direct with him.

“Mourinho already had this idea before arriving at Valdebebas.

“The club is looking for options for him to be transferred, although Camavinga, for the moment, has said he doesn’t want to leave.”

This latest development on the future of Camavinga will be good news for Man Utd.

While the midfielder is still adamant about staying at Estadio Bernabeu, if Madrid want to sell him, then they eventually will.

Man Utd will now have to start making moves and contact Madrid if they are to sign Camavinga.

With Madrid planning to sign Rodri, Camavinga, who has injury issues for the past two seasons, will fall further below in the pecking order and could be persuaded to change his stance in the coming weeks.

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