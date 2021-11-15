Eight Manchester United squad players are among those who feel misled by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over their game time, according to a report.

Solskjaer continues to face pressure at Old Trafford following a poor run of form. While a win over Tottenham somewhat offset concerns, the subsequent defeat to Manchester City has piled that back on.

Indeed, United went into the international break with the worst possible result. They failed to keep a clean sheet at home again and the second half saw City dominate in style.

Solskjaer’s tactics – particularly around pressing – have faced fierce criticism from the likes of Gary Neville. However, his team selections have proved a topic of debate for some time too.

While he has struggled to settle on a regular starting team, the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield have largely kept their places.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire reportedly came back into the team after injury when he was 10 days from being ready to play.

According to ESPN, Solskjaer recognised in meetings over the summer that he had “overplayed” certain players last season. As such, he had promised other members of the squad more game time this term.

However, the report names eight players who feel that Solskjaer has not stayed true to his promises.

Midfielder Donny van de Beek gets the first mention. The marquee summer signing of summer 2020 has only played 154 minutes across five matches this season and reportedly wants out in January.

Next, England international Jesse Lingard feels frustrated at Solskjaer. The England international shone at West Ham last season, but his game time has again dwindled to a similar level as before his loan.

Elsewhere, defenders Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles feel that they should be getting more game time. Anthony Martial and Juan Mata also have concerns about their role in Solskjaer’s set up.

Finally, goalkeeper Dean Henderson would have liked more minutes this term. However, David de Gea’s form can explain his lack of match action.

Man Utd stars consider action

ESPN adds that Solskjaer’s words in those summer meetings convinced some of the players to end their exit plans.

However, those thoughts – especially for Van de Beek and Lingard – are now back underway. The former has transfer interest from Newcastle and Everton – among others – in the Premier League.

Lingard, meanwhile, is being followed by AC Milan and Barcelona over a potential free transfer next summer upon the expiry of his contract.

One pundit has backed Arsenal to sign Van de Beek to offer him more Premier League football.