Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on a Premier League forward with 20 goal involvements this season, with a bargain fee emerging for the Netherlands international.

The Red Devils have struggled badly for goals throughout the current campaign, with first-choice forward options Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee scoring just once in the Premier League between them in 2025.

That has led to growing reports that Man Utd will look to bolster Ruben Amorim’s attack in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic continually linked with an Old Trafford switch.

However, latest reports suggest they could end up looking a little closer to home as they are reportedly monitoring Bournemouth frontman Justin Kluivert.

According to CaughtOffside, United have added Kluivert to their transfer shortlist as an attacking alternative on the wing or playing as a No.10 amid his impressive season for the Cherries.

The Netherlands forward has been a standout performer for a Bournemouth side who currently sit 10th in the Premier League and are only five points off the top four. Andoni Iraola’s men are also in the last eight of the FA Cup, where they will face Manchester City this coming Sunday.

Kluivert has played a major role in a successful season so far, scoring 13 goals and adding seven assists across 32 appearances in all competitions.

And, according to CaughtOffside, the 25-year-old would be open to a move – if the right opportunity arises this summer.

Bournemouth are in a strong negotiating position if any clubs do come calling for Kluivert, who is under contract until June 2028, although it’s reported that he could be available for an asking price of £46million (€55m / $59m).

In the current climate, that figure appears to be more than reasonable for a player whose stock is firmly on the rise.

Door left open for United Osimhen swoop

Despite the reports of interest in Kluivert, trusted reporter David Ornstein suggests that a swoop for Osimhen could still be on for United after the Napoli striker’s chief suitors spectacularly withdrew from the race.

Osimhen has scored an impressive 140 career goals from 258 appearances, showcasing his lethal finishing instincts across Belgium, France, Italy and now Turkey as he continues to star on loan at Galatasaray.

With an exit from Napoli almost guaranteed this summer and facilitated by a reduced €75m (£62.7m, $81m) exit clause, the 26-year-old Nigeria international is likely to be in high demand.

It has been reported that French giants PSG were looking to reunite Osimhen with his former Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Paris, but Sky reporter Sacha Tavolieri claims they have now pulled out of the race due to Luis Enrique being content with the forward options he already has.

And, despite Chelsea still being in the mix for Osimhen, it’s understood United will have an uncontested run at his signing – if they register their interest in striking a deal quickly enough.

However, reports of a swap deal involving Hojlund moving in the opposite direction have been shot down by Ornstein.

