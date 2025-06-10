Victor Osimhen is reportedly ‘dreaming’ of joining Manchester United this summer despite growing interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, as talk of a potential player-plus-cash swap deal grows.

Ruben Amorim has made the addition of a new No.9 one of his top priorities at Old Trafford after Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee both had their struggles during the 2024/25 campaign.

The £62.5million signing of Wolves attacker Matheus Cunha has already been secured, with Man Utd are also in a battle with Europa League conquerors Tottenham for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Osimhen has emerged as a major target, along with prolific Sporting frontman Viktor Gyokeres who Fabrizio Romano has claimed was previously “99 percent” assured to join the Red Devils.

Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal have been desperately trying to add marquee names to their ranks in recent days, ahead of the transfer deadline for the Club World Cup – which has now come and gone.

Indeed, earlier this month, Napoli reached an agreement with Al-Hilal for the transfer of Osimhen, who scored 37 goals on loan at Turkish giants Galatasaray this season. However, the race for his signature still appears to be wide open.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Al-Hilal are attempting to still try and secure the 26-year-old’s signature. However, the Nigeria international is yet to give his approval to a move, while Gazzetta states that he is still ‘dreaming’ of a United switch instead.

⬇️ DIVE DEEPER ⬇️

Every completed Man Utd transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Man Utd ready to offer star in Osimhen swap proposal

United, meanwhile, are said to monitoring Osimhen’s situation in Naples closely and will look to make their move in the next phase of the summer window for a player Napoli CEO Aurelio de Laurentiis values in the region of €75m (£63m).

Indeed, a fresh report that emerged on Tuesday claims that United could consider using Joshua Zirkzee in a part-exchange deal to try and lower Napoli’s demands.

Osimhen certainly has the experience and game to become a massive hit in English football and would be a dream addition for Ruben Amorim, if United can strike a deal.

Zirkzee actually showed some promise as a wide playmaker in the second half of the season at United and still has huge respect from his time in Itay with Bologna.

There has also been talk of Alejandro Garnacho potentially moving to Napoli in what would be deemed more of a straight swap although interest from Naples is believed to have cooled in the Argentine winger.

Latest Man Utd news: Garnacho dream crushed / Ten Hag eyes United reunion

🔴⚫ Man Utd star’s Real Madrid ‘dream’ crushed because of Vinicius Junior

🔴⚫ Erik ten Hag planning raid on Man Utd for ‘big personality’ star

🔴⚫ Borussia Dortmund want to sign Man Utd star and immediately change his position

VOTE – Man Utd’s best signing from Serie A in the past 10 years?