Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann has exploded into contention to become Manchester United’s next permanent manager, along with two others, while Michael Carrick has made some major transfer decisions that may leave supporters frustrated.

Carrick, 44, was officially named United’s interim manager yesterday, penning a contract until the end of the season, after impressing in interviews and beating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the role.

The iconic former midfielder has already set his sights on earning the manager’s role permanently, but his hopes will hinge on how United perform in the coming months.

Champions League qualification is the target, but reports suggest that Carrick has made a shock decision regarding this month’s transfer window, which may not help him.

However, the Red Devils’ hierarchy – led by chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox – continues to do their due diligence on managerial targets who could take the reins next season, and Nagelsmann is the latest potential candidate to emerge.

New Man Utd manager option emerges

Germany boss Nagelsmann is set to emerge as a serious contender to become United’s next permanent manager, according to reports.

We exclusively revealed how Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner – who will be out of contract in the summer – is currently the leading contender from five solid options for the job.

However, reports suggest that Nagelsmann, who will lead Germany into the 2026 World Cup finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada, has made it clear he would be ‘interested in taking the job’ at Old Trafford, viewing it as an ‘attractive proposition for the future’, if he returns to club football.

Despite being only 38, Nagelsmann has already taken charge of some 344 senior games in management, and won the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in the 2021/22 season.

Interestingly, it’s claimed hat United’s director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, is ‘pushing’ for the appointment of his compatriot.

Meanwhile, respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that England boss Thomas Tuchel, and Marseille’s Roberto De Zerbi, are ‘guaranteed’ to come under consideration by INEOS.

We exclusively revealed on January 6 that De Zerbi ‘wants’ the United job and would jump at the opportunity if it arises, so the ex-Brighton man is certainly one to keep a close eye on.

Michael Carrick makes two big transfer calls

Carrick will likely have to lead his team to Champions League qualification to stand a chance of earning the manager’s job long-term.

With this in mind, many have expected United to back their new boss by signing reinforcements this month – particularly in midfield – which is in need of a reshuffle, especially if Carrick switches to a 4-2-3-1 formation, as expected.

However, according to ESPN’s Mark Ogden, Man Utd’s true plans for the January window do NOT involve signing a midfielder. In fact, they don’t involve signing any player at all.

Ogden wrote: ‘Michael Carrick will work with the squad he has inherited as Manchester United head coach with the club having no plans to make new signings during the transfer window.’

United’s top three midfield targets, Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, and Adam Wharton, are all unavailable this month.

There has been plenty of talk of a stop-gap signing, one of those being Conor Gallagher, but with the Atletico Madrid midfielder heading to Tottenham, that’s not possible.

Instead, United look set to wait and back their current squad to do the business in the second half of this season.

Indeed, Ogden goes on to say that United have no plans to offload any player this month, despite the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte all being heavily linked with exits.

‘Sources have said that outgoings are also unlikely, with Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo all expected to remain at the club this month,’ he added.

Flop signing finished at Old Trafford

In other news, our sources have dropped a definitive update on the future of United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is currently on loan with Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Onana moved to Old Trafford in a £43.9m switch from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023, after the Red Devils’ board was convinced to sign him by Erik ten Hag.

However, the Cameroonian made a number of huge errors in crucial matches, leading to him falling down the pecking order and, eventually, was shipped out on loan last summer, by Ruben Amorim.

Amorim’s sacking will not lead to Onana getting a lifeline at Old Trafford. A return to the fold at the club is completely off the cards.

Sources insist to us that, regardless of who comes in as United manager, there will be no way back for Onana, with the club already having seen enough of the player and already having made clear their wishes to offload him permanently in the summer.

