Elite forward puts Man Utd on alert with ‘Premier League’ admission; reveals demands for next club

Bayern Munich ace Leroy Sane has admitted he is fond of the Premier League as Manchester United and Arsenal aim to bring the forward back to England.

Sane has let his Bayern contract run down, sparking rumours of a free transfer away from the German giants in summer 2025. He could be one of the most valuable free agents in the world next year and big clubs such as Man Utd and Arsenal do not want to miss out on such an opportunity.

Sane does have ties with United’s rivals, having represented Manchester City between 2016 and 2020.

However, United chiefs are trying to view this as a positive, rather than a negative. The right winger already has plenty of Premier League experience, plus two winners’ medals in the competition.

City won one FA Cup and two League Cups while Sane was at the Etihad, too.

In a new interview, Sane has put the likes of United and Arsenal on alert by revealing he could be enticed by the opportunity to play in the Prem once again.

However, the Germany international did add that Bayern are currently best-placed to offer him everything he wants in his career.

“I have confidence in myself, in the situation and also in my club. We are in a transparent and relaxed exchange,” Sane told German outlet Bild.

“I will definitely not sign for another club on January 1 or 2. I don’t need a quick decision. I have a sympathy for the Premier League, I still watch certain games on TV.

“The attraction for me lies in the club where I can show my best performance, develop and win titles. I have that at Bayern. This is where I have my greatest challenge and goals.”

Man Utd, Arsenal must disrupt Bayern contract talks

While Sane is leaning towards penning a new contract at Bayern, he is refusing to rule out English clubs entirely.

United and Arsenal will push to convince Sane to change his mind right up until the 28-year-old potentially extends with Bayern.

Last week, German reporter Christian Falk revealed United are ‘pushing’ to land Sane, with Old Trafford a ‘very serious option’ for him.

Although, Falk did note one factor which could help Arsenal overtake United in the transfer pursuit. Sane’s family would rather move to London than return to Manchester.

The attacker has notched 51 goals and 50 assists in 186 games for Bayern to date, helping them win trophies such as the Bundesliga title (x3), FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

This term, Sane’s record stands at three goals from 11 appearances across all competitions.

Man Utd latest: Amorim ‘stunned’; left-back hunt

Meanwhile, reports claim new United boss Ruben Amorim was ‘stunned’ at the ‘lack of speed and intensity’ in training sessions.

Amorim is working hard to increase the work-rate of his players, viewing this as a key issue under his predecessor Erik ten Hag.

It is becoming clear to the Portuguese that getting United back to the summit of English football will not be a quick fix.

Amorim has identified left-back/left wing-back as a position that needs strengthening as a priority to ensure his 3-4-3 system is successful.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Alphonso Davies is another Bayern star United are eyeing, in addition to Sane.

The Red Devils are prepared to offer Davies a competitive deal amid rival interest from Real Madrid, though they will not stretch their finances like in previous years.

