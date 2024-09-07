Elite Germany ace confirms talks with Man Utd star over blockbuster Old Trafford move

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has revealed that he has spoken with Joshua Zirkzee about following the new Manchester United striker to Old Trafford.

Musiala was born in Stuttgart, Germany but moved to England with his family at the age of seven. He spent the rest of his childhood in England and went on to play in both the Southampton and Chelsea academies.

In July 2019, Bayern managed to take the attacking midfielder back to Germany, as he joined their U17s side. Musiala rapidly rose through the ranks in Bavaria and has since established himself as one of the best young players in the world.

Musiala represented England at every level from U15 to U21, but his Bayern team-mates convinced him to switch his allegiance to Germany and he is now a key player for Julian Nagelsmann.

The playmaker registered 12 goals and eight assists in 38 games for Bayern last term, while he has already got off the mark with one goal in three appearances this season.

Despite Musiala’s classy displays, Bayern may be at risk of losing him next summer, with his contract due to expire in June 2026.

Musiala trained with his former Bayern team-mate Zirkzee in the summer, and Man Utd’s new arrival previously hinted that he had tried to get the top Bundesliga ace to reunite with him at Old Trafford.

Ahead of Germany’s Nations League clash against Hungary on Saturday night, Musiala was asked by German outlet Welt am Sonntag about Zirkzee’s attempts. He responded: “You always joke around with friends and dream of playing together in a team one day.

Man Utd news: Musiala confirms Zirkzee approach

“The jokes go both ways: I also told Josh that he should come back to Bayern. But you shouldn’t take that too seriously.”

When quizzed on whether he could leave Bayern for another top club as his contract runs down, Musiala added: “I am very happy at FC Bayern and fully focused on our goals with the club and the national team.

“I don’t think too much about where I will be playing in five years. Things can always change quickly in the world of football.”

While Zirkzee would love to link up with Musiala at Man Utd, the latter is more likely to head to a different Premier League giant.

Manchester City and Liverpool have both set their sights on the 21-year-old amid uncertainty surrounding his future at the Allianz Arena. City are particularly eager to sign Musiala, having identified him as someone who can replace Kevin De Bruyne’s superb influence.

It would certainly be scary for opposition teams to see Musiala line up alongside Phil Foden and Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid also cannot be discounted in the chase for Musiala, should he become available for transfer. Although, Madrid are also in the mix for Florian Wirtz, and it remains to be seen how Carlo Ancelotti would be able to use either of those players in addition to Jude Bellingham.

