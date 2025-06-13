An elite goalkeeper is reportedly ‘waiting for a call’ from Manchester United, and will therefore say no to a Champions League club who have opened talks for him.

United have a number of positions they are looking to improve this summer. One of the forward roles is covered by the £62.5million signing of Matheus Cunha, while other attackers are still being courted.

There is also a desire to land a new centre-back, while signing a replacement for goalkeeper Andre Onana is being attempted.

He seems surplus to requirements after making a number of errors leading to goals last term, and Emiliano Martinez is one of the potential replacements being lined up.

It’s suggested that’s a move which could have legs given Villa could have to sell some assets to stay in line with financial regulations.

According to Bolavip, Martinez is ‘waiting for a call’ from United for this summer, as he wants to stay in the Premier League and they are his preferred destination.

That will put paid to attempts from Galatasaray to sign him. Indeed, it’s reported the Turkish champions have ‘opened talks’ for Martinez to take over from Fernando Muslera, who has left the club.

United interest confirmed

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that United are a ‘serious option’ for Martinez this summer.

His signing would prompt current No.1 Onana to be sold, as he’d no longer be required and surely wouldn’t want to be a backup option.

The fresh report states £34million might be a large enough figure for United to be be able to land Martinez.

However, TEAMtalk sources suggest it’s more likely that offers over £40million would be accepted instead.

Man Utd round-up: Min-jae interest could ramp up

United have been linked with Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae of late, and an insider has suggested their interest could potentially become ‘concrete’ alongside Liverpool.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk sources have suggested that Bryan Mbeumo still wants to become a United player.

That was said to be the favoured move of the Brentford forward, but he then reportedly opened talks with Tottenham after manager Thomas Frank’s move there saw him become intrigued by following his boss.

And, United could reportedly extend Jadon Sancho’s deal by a year before loaning him out with an obligation for whichever side he lands at to sign him permanently.

