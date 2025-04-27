Manchester United’s hunt for a new goalkeeper has now reportedly steered them towards prising away a star who has a unique history at Old Trafford, as the Red Devils look to land Roma’s Mile Svilar as a replacement for exit-bound Andre Onana.

Ruben Amorim has made the addition of a new stopper one of his top priorities in the summer transfer patience after running out of the error-strewn Onana and, to a lesser extent, his back-up Altay Bayındır, in what could be a complete shake-up of his goalkeeping department ahead of next season.

Reports have emerged of Onana being presented with a potential escape route at second-tier Saudi Pro League side Neom SC, who were only founded two years ago but have heavy backing and are looking to make a headline signing in the shape of the Man Utd stopper.

Onana’s expected exit will force Man Utd into an extensive search for a new No.1 but, according to Italian outfit Tuttomercatoweb, they may already have his replacement penned in as they make their move for 25-year-old Svilar.

The former Serbia international keeper’s contract in Rome runs out in the summer of 2027 and, so far, no terms have been agreed on extending his stay in the Italian capital.

Svilar currently earns €1.28million (£1.1m) per season (via capology), and he reportedly wants around €4m (£3.4m) per season to bring him up to speed with other big names in the Roma squad.

The report adds that United have joined the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich in the race to sign the highly-rated stopper, who has conceded just 48 goals in 46 games in all competitions – keeping 16 clean sheets in the process for Claudio Ranieri’s men.

Svilar has built a reputation as a keeper with strong reflexes and elite shot-stopping abilities with a strong mentality, although there is some room for improvement when it comes to his distribution skills.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Man Utd wages: The £82m-a-year Sir Jim Ratcliffe can save this summer

Svilar could be fated for United switch

Svilar was brought to Roma when former United boss Jose Mourinho was still in charge of the I Giallorossi, being signed on a free transfer Benfica back in 2022.

The now Fenerbahce boss remains a huge fan of the Serbian, who was actually born in Belgium before switching his allegiance to Serbia. However, after winning his first cap in 2021 he refused a call-up to the squad last year and has since been told he not receive future international call-ups as a result.

Svilar actually has unique ties to United, having broken Iker Casillas’ record as the youngest goalkeeper to ever play in the Champions League on October 2017, in a 1–0 home defeat to the Red Devils, aged 18 years and 52 days.

In the return leg at Old Trafford, aged 18 years and 65 days, he became the youngest goalkeeper ever to save a penalty in a Champions League match. In the same match, which ended in a 2–0 away defeat, he also became the youngest player ever to score an own goal in the competition.

Mourinho was in charge of United at that time and clearly saw enough to state a case for Roma to eventually move for the player who, judging by the incredible events back when he was teenager, could be destined for a move to Old Trafford.

However, as Tuttomercatoweb adds, much will now depend on whether Svilar and Roma can come to an agreement on a deal. If not, then United are well in play to try and strike a deal of their own for Onana’s potential replacement.

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Man Utd ready to strike gold as forward they’re ‘leading the race’ for gets new price tag

🔴⚫ Man Utd show no mercy as Romano bulldozes Rashford, Antony return chances

🔴⚫ Man Utd spy sensational hijack of ‘agreed’ Tottenham deal, with double move to delight Ruben Amorim

POLL – Who has been Man Utd’s best signing from Serie A in the past 10 years?