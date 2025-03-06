Manchester United teenage Kobbie Mainoo is understood to have made it clear he wants to remain at Old Trafford after suggestions he could look to secure a move to Chelsea were dismissed and with a major update on his contract negotiations coming to light.

The 19-year-old burst on to the scene last season, playing a pivotal role under Erik ten Hag and helping Manchester United end a difficult season with FA Cup final success. That form was rewarded with a place in the England squad, with the Stockport-born star going on to earn 10 caps for his country and featuring in the Three Lions’ run through to the 2024 European Championship final.

Frustratingly, Mainoo’s progress has been somewhat curtailed this season with the midfielder failing to nail down a regular place under Ruben Amorim and appearing to struggle to adapt to his 3-4-2-1 formation. The United manager even tried the teenager in an unexpected false No.9 position recently; an experiment which looks unlikely to be repeated.

As a result, speculation emerged in the January window that he could be sacrificed in a move to Chelsea; reports that have since raised their head again since in light of claims that Mainoo is seeking a new deal that would increase his salary to among the higher echelons at Old Trafford.

However, transfer journalist Alex Crook is adamant that Mainoo only has eyes for Man Utd, with talk of a controversial transfer to Chelsea shot down and with suggestions over his demands for a bumper new deal also debunked.

“There were some stories doing the rounds that Mainoo is not happy with the financial package on offer to try and persuade him to sign a new deal at Manchester United,” Crook said on talkSPORT.

“I’m told some of the figures being banded around in terms of his demands, maybe are a little excessive €180k a week was quoted. I think it’s nearer £150k a week, but again, this is a sign that Manchester United are trying to trim the wage bill. We know when Ahmad Diallo signed his new deal, it was only, and I say only in inverted commas, 100 grand a week, but that is obviously a lot less than United have historically paid.

“Mainoo is an academy product, someone who loves the football club. He wants to stay at Manchester United, but it’s just a case of coming to an agreement, read the terms, and obviously there is also this PSR issue that United may have to tackle this summer.”

Kobbie Mainoo: Chelsea transfer truths emerge

Despite Mainoo’s pledge, we understand United could yet consider his sale this summer if a bumper offer comes their way and with the club reluctantly forced to get creative to try and find the funds to help Amorim with a major squad rebuild.

Any sale of the player, though, would be classed as a hugely reluctant one.

In light of that, Crook also backs up those claims and has come clean on Chelsea’s interests in the player.

“If Man Utd were to sell Mainoo we know Chelsea would be interested. United would make a hundred percent profit, and again for me, this is where the PSR system falls down.

“I don’t think clubs should be encouraged to cash in on the players who come through their academy. These are the players that as football fans, we want to see flourish in the first team.”

Amorim has also indicated difficult decisions will be needed this summer to help with his squad rebuild.

He stated last month: “Here is simple – to do something we need to sell players.”

Part-owners INEOS have drafted ‘Mission 21’ and ‘Project 150’ plans. In other words, the club aim to win their 21st top flight title and hopefully before the club’s 150th anniversary of their foundation in 2028.

“Yes, we talk about that,” Amorim added. “With our focus, I sense from day one our focus is to win the Premier League and we can change everything in a few years.

“I don’t know how long it is going to take. At the moment, we are in a difficult situation, the way we play, the games that we don’t win.

“We know that, but we need to work every day and to focus on the little steps, winning the next game, prepare very well the next summer and then we will see.”

