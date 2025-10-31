Manchester United are expected to overhaul their midfield department in 2026, with at least two signings targeted to strengthen the position.

Casemiro has entered the final year of his contract, while Bruno Fernandes, Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo have all been linked with moves away from Old Trafford.

With the transfer window currently shut, United have time to weigh up a number of potential options before making a final decision.

But we’ve taken a look at how this weekend’s game against Nottingham Forest could help point Manchester United in the right direction and, in particular, in light of confirmed interest in Nottingham Forest’s impressive England star Anderson.

Midfield targets

United currently have a long list of midfielders on their radar, with the likes of Borussia Dortmund’s Jobe Bellingham, Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller and Sporting’s Morten Hjulmand all earmarked as potential targets.

But they are focusing on Premier League-proven players to follow on from the brilliant signings of Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford and Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

United made initial enquiries over a potential deal for Carlos Baleba in the summer but were put off by Brighton’s extortionate price tag, which was north of £100million.

They retain an interest in the Cameroon international but are also looking at other Premier League midfielders, including Nottingham Forest’s Anderson and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton.

TEAMtalk understands that Wharton is currently United’s top target, and the 21-year-old is “loved” by Amorim’s staff, who see him as a perfect fit for their system.

Baleba’s poor audition

Of that midfield trio, Baleba was the first to play against United this season.

Following a poor start to the campaign, Brighton’s No.17 may have viewed last weekend’s game against United as a potential transfer audition in front of Ruben Amorim, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox.

He even teased United fans by posting an Instagram story ahead of the match with the caption ‘Coming to Old Trafford’, with a laughing emoji. The story was later deleted and reuploaded without the caption.

But the 21-year-old didn’t showcase his best abilities as Brighton lost 4-2, while Casemiro, his direct opponent, scored and provided an assist.

Baleba had 49 touches of the ball, completed 34 of his 42 passes at a success rate of 80.9%, lost possession 10 times and made just one successful tackle at Old Trafford.

The Cameroon international was booked just before half-time after cynically fouling compatriot Bryan Mbeumo and was later replaced by James Milner in the 59th minute.

“Watching him against United, he looked heavy and lethargic, he was short to everything, he got caught on the ball and his passing wasn’t particularly impressive,” former United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider.

“It made me think, it seems like since last season he’s taken a step back a bit, which will be a major concern both to him and to Brighton. I would’ve thought that was the game in which he would show his best levels, because of the interest in him from United, because he would’ve wanted to impress.

“Especially against a United midfield which has been light in a few games already this season. So I don’t think he’s done himself any favours if he still has a move in mind.”

TEAMtalk understands that United are wary of overpaying and are currently unlikely to fork out a club-record transfer fee for Baleba.

Baleba struggled to show Man Utd what he’s capable of at Old Trafford

Anderson’s opportunity

While Baleba failed to take his opportunity, Anderson now has a chance to impress when United travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest this weekend.

He joined Forest from Newcastle United in the summer of 2024 and has since established himself as one of the best all-action midfielders in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has won possession 71 times in the Premier League this season, which is 13 times more than any other player in the competition. He also leads the Premier League for final third passes completed (156), passes into the final third (78) and duels won (70) in 2025/26.

After impressing in the Premier League and the Europa League, Anderson now has three international caps for England and looks set to be in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad next summer.

“He’s just a very, very good football player,” Tuchel said after a 2-0 win over Andorra. “He has the physicality, he’s very mobile at No 6. He has the body, he loves to defend, he loves to put his body inside to duels. He loves passing, he loves to break the lines, he’s very mobile in this game. It was a pleasure to see.

“I think the team around him made it as easy as possible for him and he had a very strong performance. I think he showed today that he adapts to the situation. Can he show what he showed in training? Can he show what he showed with Nottingham and the under-21s?

“He played with a lot of freedom. He was very quickly in the flow. I think he has the physicality and he has the mindset to play in more difficult games.”

Alongside a World Cup place, a transfer could also be on the cards for Anderson in 2026 as United, Tottenham and former club Newcastle have all been following his progress.

TEAMtalk recently revealed that he is flattered by the interest from the top sides and would view a move to a club like Manchester United as a significant step forward for his career.

Having helped Forest complete a Premier League double over the Red Devils last season, the 22-year-old now has another chance to show Amorim what he’s missing.

His versatility and high-tempo approach make him a perfect fit for Amorim’s midfield two and if he passes the audition against an in-form United side this weekend, Anderson may move to the top of their shortlist.

