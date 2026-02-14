Man Utd ‘pivoting’ away from ‘first-choice target’ as Man City now become ‘favourites’ for £100m midfielder

As Manchester United consider midfielders such as Sandro Tonali and Adam Wharton to add to their squad at Old Trafford in the summer of 2026, Manchester City have now become the ‘favourites’ for Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson, according to a transfer journalist.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported in November 2025 that Man Utd had made Forest midfielder Anderson their main midfield target for 2026. The England international has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since his switch to Forest from Newcastle United in 2024, and the Red Devils’ director of football, Jason Wilcox, has him on his list.

The Athletic subsequently backed our claim on December 26, 2025, with the reputable publication noting: ‘In midfield, Elliot Anderson is United’s first-choice target.’

Forest were unlikely to ever let Anderson leave in the January transfer window, with the Tricky Tees involved in the Premier League relegation battle.

However, an exit from the City Ground in the summer of 2026 is possible, even if Forest retain their Premier League status for next season.

Fraser Fletcher reported on February 9, 2026, that interest in Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali and Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace indicates that Man Utd are ‘pivoting’ away from Anderson.

Sources have told us that Man City, who now have former Newcastle midfielder Hugo Viana working as their director of football, are planning to make a big move for Anderson, who is valued at between £80m and £100million (up to €115m, $136.2m) by Forest.

We understand that Man City have already made contact with Anderson’s camp, with the England international midfielder willing to swap the City Ground for the Etihad Stadium.

Anderson is willing to move to Man City even if Pep Guardiola leaves as the manager at the end of the season.

The former Newcastle star is excited at the prospect of working under Xabi Alonso or Cesc Fabregas at Man City, with the two Spaniards in the frame to replace Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke has said that Man City are now the favourites to sign Anderson ahead of Man Utd and Newcastle.

O’Rourke said on the Transfer Insider podcast: “It’s fair enough to say that Newcastle are down the pecking order in that race to sign Elliot Anderson.

“Eddie Howe’s openly admitted he would love the opportunity to bring him back to the club, he didn’t really want to sell him when they sold him to Nottingham Forest in 2024.

“Anderson has really kicked on since that move.

“He has really impressed for Forest, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most accomplished central midfielders.

“He’s going to be in huge demand this summer, there’s no doubt about that.

“Manchester City are regarded as the favourites for his signature if he does end up leaving Forest.

“I don’t think Newcastle, especially if they’ve got no Champions League football to offer next season, will be in any position to offer (£100million) due to PSR, FFP, so it looks like one that’s probably going to be beyond them in the summer transfer window.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd and Man City transfer news

Anderson is not the only player that Man Utd and Man City are involved in a transfer battle over.

Man Utd are said to have opened talks to sign a Man City defender in the summer of 2026.

A report has claimed that Man Utd have identified a Norwegian right-back for a 2026 summer move, but there is interest from Newcastle United in him, too.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man City are not giving up on the prospect of signing Igor Thiago, despite the Brazilian striker signing a new contract with Brentford.

And finally, our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man City will get a big bid from Leeds United for one of their bench-warmers.