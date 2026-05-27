Man Utd ‘calling and calling’ £125m star after INEOS make him ‘dream target’ – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are still trying to convince Elliot Anderson to move to Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed what Manchester City think about the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, potentially beating them to the signing of the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

On May 22, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Anderson.

Man Utd will play in the Champions League next season and are aiming to reinforce their midfield department with the signing of Anderson in the summer transfer window.

However, sources have told us that Man City are favourites to sign Anderson, with personal terms between the England international midfielder and the Cityzens ‘already agreed in principle’.

We understand that Man Utd are also close to a deal for Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson Silva.

However, Anderson remains a top target for Man Utd, with transfer journalist Ben Jacobs reporting that he would be a “dream” signing for the Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS.

Jacobs wrote on X on May 24: “Ederson has verbally agreed a five-year contract at Manchester United, while club-to-club talks are advancing.

“#MUFC also keen on Mateus Fernandes and Aurelien Tchouameni.

“Both names high in their thinking.

“Elliot Anderson remains the dream (and top) target yet #MCFC optimistic of agreeing terms with the Nottingham Forest midfielder.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now said that Man Utd are still “calling” for Anderson, but Man City believe that they will be able to sign the midfielder, who is valued at £125million by Forest, according to The Athletic.

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‘Man Utd still trying and calling’ for Elliot Anderson

Romano said about Anderson on his YouTube channel: “Don’t forget that Manchester City also keep pushing to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

“They are aware of Manchester United still calling and calling, but Manchester City are still pushing.

“I told you in March that they have been always favourites to sign Elliot Anderson.

“They made their mind on it.

“They made already some approaches because they want to offer a really important contract to the player.

“So, Man City believe they can really tempt Elliot Anderson, and then this has not changed, also with Enzo Maresca, City are going for Anderson.

“It’s not only with Guardiola.

“Now with Maresca, City are still going for him.

“Let’s see what happens with Nottingham Forest, with Man Utd still trying and calling.”

BBC Sport has also reported that Anderson is ‘leaning’ towards a move to Man City.

According to the report, there is ‘a growing expectation’ that the former Newcastle United star will move to Man City, despite interest from Man Utd.

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