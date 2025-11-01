Anderson has done what Baleba couldn't - so what next?

A week after Carlos Baleba struggled for Brighton at Old Trafford, Elliot Anderson managed to get the majority of Manchester United fans hooked with his performance against them for Nottingham Forest.

Man Utd want to strengthen their midfield in 2026 and Anderson is one of the names on the shortlist, along with the likes of Baleba and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton. However, all three of those players have premium price tags.

Last week, Baleba struggled to justify his with a below-par performance against United at Old Trafford. Today, though, United got the chance to see how another of their targets would fare against them – and Anderson passed his test with flying colours.

The game finished as a 2-2 draw as Forest made things tricky for United. Anderson was key to their efforts, getting the most touches and completing the most passes of any Forest player.

And while many United fans were left feeling sceptical about Baleba last week, the verdict on Anderson’s audition was much more enthusiastic.

On Reddit, one user posted: “I would happily use a chunk of the summer 2026 budget on Anderson – absolute machine.”

Another said: “Anderson was the best player on the pitch. If we’re not in for him in the summer we’re mad.”

One observed: “Anderson was the difference for them today, all over the place. Definitely should be looking at him.”

‘What they wanted us to believe Baleba was’

Another listed various reasons why the former Newcastle prospect should be the chosen one, stating: “Elliot Anderson was fantastic. I remember two misplaced passes at the start and end of the game, but other than that he was an all round midfielder. I rly think we should go for him because he can fit into pretty much any coach’s plans, is home grown and is comfortable in a single pivot role, which is very rare in today’s game.”

And in a definitive comparison to Baleba, one exclaimed: “What this game made clear to me is that Anderson is THAT player. He is what they wanted us to believe Baleba was.”

However, Anderson won’t come cheap, with some reports recently placing a £100m valuation on his shoulders.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Anderson wants to keep progressing and play for a club that matches his career ambitions, but a January transfer is unlikely due to the prohibitive price tag.

United aren’t Anderson’s only suitors, just like he isn’t their only midfield target – after all, they’d prefer to equip themselves with two new ones in 2026 – but it’s easy to see why Red Devils supporters could be imagining a future where he plays at Old Trafford after his impact against them today.

