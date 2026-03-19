Man Utd identify ‘top target’ to replace Casemiro as £50.5m flop ‘set to be sold’

Manchester United have made Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson their ‘top target’ in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable journalist, as another report names the midfielder who will leave Old Trafford along with Casemiro at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, first exclusively reported Man Utd’s interest in Anderson back on November 4, 2025.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd viewed the Nottingham Forest midfielder ‘as a prime and realistic target’.

However, things have become complicated for Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, since then, with Manchester City also taking a shine to Anderson.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on February 28, 2026, that Man City believe that they are ahead of Man Utd in the race for Anderson.

We understand that Newcastle United are also keen on bringing the England international midfielder back to St. James’ Park.

With Forest in real danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, Anderson is very likely to be sold this summer.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Man Utd still have the 23-year-old as their “top target” in midfield, and has dismissed suggestions that an agreement has been reached with Man City over a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Jacobs said on talkSPORT: “Elliot Anderson is the top target, but Manchester United are going to face competition from Manchester City.

“We heard some reports, I think, two or so weeks ago, that it’s a done deal with Man City. That’s not my understanding at this stage.

“Everything is quite early stage, and really people are trying to understand with Elliot Anderson, does the player camp want to start talking now, does he want to focus on keeping Nottingham Forest up, how will it influence the price if Forest go down, and then again, with the World Cup, does Elliot Anderson want to put all of this out of his mind, do the World Cup, then engage or does he want to decide on his club of preference early, then go and play the World Cup?

“And, at the moment, clubs do not have a clear answer on that.

“So, they are trying to be very respectful to the player side, which is why nothing is moving at this stage.

“Sandro Tonali and Manchester United, there is something concrete in there, but do Newcastle want to sell and for what kind of price?

“Casemiro did actually mention Bruno Guimaraes as well. I would be staggered if Newcastle sanction an exit of both Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, and they might put their foot down and say neither player can leave.”

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Man Utd will sell Manuel Ugarte

Casemiro announced back in January 2026 that he would leave Man Utd at the end of the season.

Although sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd plan to open talks with Casemiro over changing his mind, it remains to be seen if the Brazilian midfielder stays at Old Trafford next season.

Anderson would be a direct replacement for Casemiro in central/defensive midfield for Man Utd.

Man Utd will need to sign another midfielder, with The Manchester Evening News reporting that Manuel Ugarte is ‘set to be sold’ this summer.

Ugarte has been a huge disappointment for Man Utd since his £50.5million (€58.5m, $67m) move from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024.

The Uruguay international midfielder has been able to make just 67 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing six assists in the process.

The Manchester Evening News’ claim about the former PSG midfielder comes just days after transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Man Utd could sell Ugarte this summer.

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville has also predicted that Ugarte ‘will leave’.

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Latest Man Utd transfer news: Wolves star wanted, Sandro Tonali update

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their pursuit of a teenage wonderkid after learning that Man Utd are keen on him, too.

Man Utd have picked a Wolves star over another to sign in the summer transfer window.

And finally, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has revealed whether Sandro Tonali would be willing to leave Newcastle United for Man Utd in the summer transfer window.