Manchester United are ready to walk away from the race to sign Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson owing to a two-pronged fear over his price tag and that he’s chosen to move elsewhere, in news that will massively disappoint Gary Neville, who has named three dream signings for the club.

The 23-year-old, who will be in action on Thursday night in the Europa League semi-final first leg against Aston Villa, is now regarded as one of the best all-round midfielders in the Premier League. A regular in the England squad and a near-certain inclusion in this summer’s World Cup party, Anderson has seen his value rise multiple times over since his £40m move from Newcastle two summers ago.

As a result, the star has been heavily linked with a move away from the East Midlands this summer, with both Manchester United and Manchester City already seemingly locked in a furious battle for his signature.

However, while United’s need is fuelled by the desire to replace Casemiro in the engine room – the in-form Brazilian quitting Old Trafford as a free agent this summer – TEAMtalk sources have long since reported that Anderson has long since given the nod over a move to the Etihad and the blue half of Manchester.

With City seemingly at the front of that queue, respected BBC reporter Simon Stone has revealed that another sizeable hurdle has now presented itself to the Red Devils amid claims that Nottingham Forest have now struck a whopping £120m (€139m, $162m) price tag on his head – a fee that would, understandably, force United to back away.

Per Stone, United have made it clear that they will not overpay and would look elsewhere if the price rose significantly beyond their own valuation – especially with the club looking to sign at least two, and potentially three new midfielders this summer.

“I think I’ve done a piece for the BBC website, and in there, it makes it perfectly clear that they want, as an absolute number one top priority, one, two, possibly three central midfield players, depending on what happens with [Manuel] Ugarte,” he told BBC Sounds’ The Devil’s Advocate podcast.

“Elliot Anderson at Nottingham Forest is number one on that list.

“But they’re staying up now, so that’s going to be £120 million potentially.

“Well, you say that, but I’m not sure that’s quite done and dusted yet. But United are also saying £120 million; they won’t go to that.

“They say, we’ve heard this before numerous times, the days of paying huge salaries to people on long contracts, that they can’t get out of, that they’re still paying for at the moment.”

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Man Utd transfers: INEOS have other top midfield targets in mind

While Anderson has long been listed as United’s top midfield target, the club does have several other irons in the fire.

To that end, we understand INEOS, led by director of football, Jason Wilcox, has recently rekindled their interest in Brighton star Carlos Baleba, though the Red Devils have been given a reality check over claims the Cameroonian could be on the move for as little as £50m.

The Red Devils could also look to the continent, too, and one name who is increasingly coming under the radar is Stuttgart star, Angelo Stiller.

We confirmed on April 9 that the Red Devils have reignited their interest in the German, having kept tabs on him since January 2025.

And another name on the continent that is doing the rounds again is Atalanta star Ederson, amid claims in Spain that United are well poised to hijack a deal to take the Brazilian to LaLiga.

Closer to home, Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, and, more controversially, Leeds’ Ao Tanaka, have also been linked.

Our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively revealed recently how impressed Michael Carrick was with the Japan star after the Whites had claimed a rare win at Old Trafford earlier this month.

News that a move for Anderson could be quashed will come as bad news for Gary Neville, who has this week named his three dream signings at Old Trafford this summer.

“Dream world, it would be Marquinhos, [Declan] Rice and [Harry] Kane,” he told Sky Sports.

“Realistic, I’m going Tonali, Elliot Anderson, and I’m going [Ezri] Konsa,” Neville added.

“If you said three, I’d want two midfield players and a centre-half,” he said.

“That’s where, if you said to me a top centre-half and two good midfield players, that’s what this squad needs right now, then, to be fair, probably does need other things after that.

“But I would say, to me, they dealt with the wide areas: they’ve got Amad [Diallo], [Bryan] Mbeumo, [Matheus] Cunha [and] [Mason] Mount, who can play there a little bit, so I’m actually okay with that.

“I think number 10s with Mount and [Bruno] Fernandes – Bruno plays every week, so he’s reliable, so I’d say no problem.

“It’s two central midfield players and definitely a centre-half. We need a top centre-half.”

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