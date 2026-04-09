Manchester United have intensified their pursuit of Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson in recent weeks, with club officials working hard to persuade the England international that Old Trafford represents the ideal next step in his career.

Sources close to the negotiations indicate that United are fully aware of the formidable competition from their city rivals Manchester City, who are currently viewed as frontrunners in the race for his signature.

The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in the Premier League this season, impressing with his composure, technical ability, and energy in midfield.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, prompting both Manchester clubs to monitor him closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

Nottingham Forest, who signed Anderson from Newcastle United for around £35 million in 2024, are braced for his departure and have set a significant valuation on their star player.

My colleague, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update yesterday how Forest are ‘encouraging’ a bidding war for Anderson, to ensure they maximise their returns.

Forest sources have also confirmed that they expect Anderson to move to one of the two Manchester giants, regardless of whether the club secures Premier League survival this term.

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Man Utd, Man City set for £100m transfer tussle

In Forest’s assessment, Man City currently hold the strongest position to land Anderson, thanks to proactive discussions with his representatives and a clear project under the current board that appeals to his ambitions.

However, United remain determined and are prepared to challenge aggressively.

A package in the region of £100million is understood to be the threshold required to tempt Forest into serious negotiations, reflecting the player’s contract until 2029 and his rising stock as an England international.

Both clubs are keen to act swiftly once the season concludes, wary that strong performances at the upcoming World Cup could inflate his price even further.

Some sources state that Anderson’s preference appears to lean towards the Etihad Stadium at present, but United’s recruitment team are not conceding defeat.

They view the former Newcastle academy graduate as a perfect fit for their midfield rebuild, offering the dynamism and passing range needed to complement their squad. Convincing the player of their long-term vision will be crucial if they are to overturn City’s advantage.

For Forest, any sale would represent a substantial profit and provide vital funds for squad reinforcement. The situation remains fluid, with both Manchester clubs expected to ramp up their efforts weeks.

Anderson’s decision could define not only his own career trajectory but also the summer transfer narrative between the two rivals.

Latest Man Utd news: Barca fans on Rashford deal / West Ham raid eyed

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s fans almost all have the same opinion on Marcus Rashford and are determined to see him stay at the Camp Nou, despite uncertainty surrounding a permanent deal.

One Barca supporter have labelled Rashford ‘the best left winger’ in the world, though one dissenter told the Catalans “if I’m the president of Barca, I don’t pay the €30m for him.”

In other news, sources have confirmed that Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes has urged INEOS to sign West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes this summer.

However, we understand that West Ham are desperate to keep the 21-year-old, and only a bid north of £50million would change their minds, even if they are relegated.

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