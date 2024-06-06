Manchester United chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly in receipt of an incredibly-low offer for unwanted star Aaron Wan-Bissaka – and there remains a strong possibility that he could hook up with another former Red Devils star at his new club.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their squad this summer by making a number of key signings capable of taking the club to the next level. While some success was salvaged from the wreckage of the 2023/24 campaign by winning the FA Cup, minority shareholder Ratcliffe is all too aware that major improvements will be needed at Manchester United to make them much more competitive next season.

To that end, the British billionaire is keen to make at least four new signings to make the squad more competitive and TEAMtalk understands that a centre-half, a midfielder, a striker and a right-sided attacker will all be on their shopping list this summer.

GO DEEPER 👉 The SEVEN Man Utd players out of contract in 2025: Good time to sell or keep on board?

Of course, United do have to walk a careful line with their finances due to the Premier League’s strict FFP regulations, with a number of players also set to depart to help balance the books and help keep their summer spending on an even keel.

And while the exits of £340,000 a week Raphael Varane and £250,000 a week Anthony Martial will help to balance those books, further departures are expected over the course of the summer window.

Indeed, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that one of those made available for transfer is Wan-Bissaka, who has just completed his fifth season at Old Trafford.

Man Utd receive first official bid for Wan-Bissaka – but it’s low

With just a year left on his deal, we understand Ratcliffe is prepared to listen to offers for the 26-year-old, having made it clear that offers will be welcomed for the player this summer.

As a result, his agent has been working hard at finding his client a new club ahead of his expected departure. And while rumours of a return to his hometown club – and the club where he made his name – Crystal Palace continue to do the rounds, it seems a move to the continent now looks more likely.

Indeed, just last week it was suggested that Serie A champions were weighing up a surprise move for the player as they contemplate life after Denzel Dumfries, who himself looks likely to depart this summer.

But with no bid forthcoming, it’s now claimed the first offer for Wan-Bissaka’s services has arrived from Turkey in the form of Galatasaray.

The Super Lig champions are looking to strengthen at right-back after bidding farewell to Serge Aurier following a short stint and having sold Sacha Boey to Bayern Munich during the January window.

DON’T MISS 👉 Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd green light to sign 93-goal LaLiga striker for cut-price fee

However, if United thought they would recoup a sizeable fee for the right-back they may need to think again, amid claims their opening offer for the player stands at just €10m (£8.5m).

If accepted, that would see United suffer a woeful loss of £41.5m on their original £50m investment on the full-back.

To try and sweeten the deal, Galatasaray have offered Wan-Bissaka a deal worth €2.5m a year – around £41,000 a week – over three years.

Wan-Bissaka has made a total of 190 appearances for the Red Devils, including 30 in all competitions in the season just gone. He has scored just two goals in that time.

Martial told to lower wage demands to secure next move

If Wan-Bissaka finalises a move to Istanbul, he could find himself joining former United star Anthony Martial in the Turkish city.

The French attacker is a free agent having been released at the end of his contract with the Red Devils at the season’s end, following nine years at Old Trafford.

His final deal at the club – greenlit by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – earned the player an eye-watering £250,000 a week over five years. Given the go-ahead after his most successful season in a United shirt – midway through the 2019/20 campaign when he scored 23 times in 48 appearances, the Frenchman rarely managed to replicate that form, proving a regular on the treatment table and source of much frustration to fans and managers alike.

As a result, it came as no surprise – especially given he had scored a paltry two goals in just 19 appearances this season and had not been seen in a United shirt since December – that the player was released at the end of his deal.

His agent has been working on securing the player a move to a new club, and it is Galatasaray who have also emerged as the first to show their hand.

However, following preliminary talks over a free-transfer move to Gala, his agent has been warned he will have to drastically lower his wage demands if he is to secure a contract there.

To that end, he may need to accept a salary not too dissimilar to that offered to Wan-Bissaka if he is to make the move.

Whether that ends up tempting him to make the move remains to be seen, and TEAMtalk understands there is also some preliminary interest in his services within his native France and the player made indeed choose to explore those first before committing to a move to Turkey.