Embarrassment for Man Utd as fourth summer signing rejects Ten Hag for European minnows

Manchester United have been left frustrated in their pursuit of goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, with the 20-year-old rejecting a switch to the Premier League in favour of a much smaller division.

Suzuki came through the ranks at Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds. He graduated to their senior squad in February 2019 and has gone on to make 29 first-team appearances since then, keeping 12 clean sheets in that time.

Suzuki has impressed for Urawa Reds and has therefore become a member of the Japan U21 team.

On July 6, it emerged that Man Utd were surprisingly looking at the youngster to become their new backup keeper, amid the potential departure of Dean Henderson.

Man Utd soon made contact with both Urawa Reds and Suzuki himself as they looked to strike a double agreement on his transfer fee and personal terms.

According to an update from the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils did end up agreeing a fee with Urawa Reds for the starlet’s transfer. He could have become Man Utd’s fourth summer arrival, following the transfers of Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund.

However, he has rejected the opportunity to come to England and has opted for a different move instead. Surprisingly, Suzuki has opted to sign for Belgian outfit Sint-Truidense V.V, or STVV as they are alternatively known.

STVV finished 12th in the Belgian top flight last season and are currently in third place during the new campaign, having won both of their games so far.

Zion Suzuki opts for different career path to Man Utd

While it is embarrassing that Man Utd have lost out on Suzuki to a lesser known side, the move does make sense for the shot-stopper himself.

Suzuki was told that if he joined Man Utd this summer, he would have been loaned out for the first two years of his spell at Old Trafford.

Man Utd chiefs felt this was the amount of time Suzuki needed to gain experience at senior level before being ready to make an impact in the Prem.

Instead, Suzuki has decided to go to a team where there is less pressure. This should help him thrive and continue his development well, before potentially joining a top team in a future transfer window.

The MEN’s report adds that after Suzuki’s snub, Man Utd are still looking to bring in another keeper to provide backup for new signing Onana.

Henderson remains part of Ten Hag’s squad, but that is not the plan going forward. When Nottingham Forest reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign Matt Turner recently, there were concerns that the deal might scupper Man Utd’s hopes of sending Henderson back to the City Ground.

But according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd will hold a new round of talks with Forest as Steve Cooper wants to land Henderson in addition to Turner.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have rejected a bid from West Ham for Scott McTominay, although one of his team-mates could still end up joining David Moyes’ side.