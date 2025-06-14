Manchester United are moving ahead in their quest to find a replacement for Andre Onana by making contact to sign a world-class goalkeeper, according to a report.

The 2024/2025 campaign was hugely disappointing for Man Utd. Not only did Ruben Amorim’s side end up as low as 15th in the Premier League table, but the Red Devils also lost the Europa League final 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd, though, are determined to bounce back from the disappointment of last season and have already been active this summer.

Matheus Cunha has joined from Wolves, with Amorim planning to deploy the Brazilian forward as one of his two number 10s.

Man Utd are also in talks over signing winger Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, with the Red Devils also on the hunt for a new goalkeeper.

Andre Onana moved to Man Utd when Erik ten Hag was in charge, and the Cameroon international goalkeeper’s performances have been far from impressive.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 23 that Man Utd are serious about signing Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Martinez’s time at Villa has come to an end, with the Argentina international set to leave Unai Emery’s side this summer.

Journalist Leo Paradizo has reported on X that Man Utd are going after Martinez, adding on ESPN Argentina that the Red Devils have already made contact with him.

Paradizo wrote: “Dibu Martínez already knows that Manchester United wants him in goal next season. Onana will leave, and they’re going after the Argentina national team goalkeeper. We reported on #espnf10 . #dibumartinez #ManchesterUnited”

Martinez spent most of his tenure at Arsenal as a back-up goalkeeper, but he has emerged as one of the best players in the world since his move to Villa in 2020.

The 32-year-old, who won the 2020 FA Cup with Arsenal, clinched the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 with Argentina.

In December 2024, Martinez has been named the Best Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper for 2024, having won the award back in 2022 as well.

Emiliano Martinez stance on Man Utd transfer – report

Arguably the biggest club in England, Man Utd are not the force they were under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Red Devils are not in a position to challenge for the Premier League title anytime soon, with even a Champions League finish proving to be too much of an ask these days.

However, Martinez is still keen on a move to Man Utd, according to a report in Bolavip this week.

The goalkeeper wants to continue to play in the Premier League and is waiting for a call from Man Utd, claimed the report.

It now seems that the call has come, and it will be interesting to see what happens regarding a potential transfer.

