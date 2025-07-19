Manchester United have devised a strategy to tempt Aston Villa into the sale of Emiliano Martinez, Fabrizio Romano has revealed – but largely because of a bigger priority.

After Andre Onana suffered a hamstring injury ruling him out of Man Utd’s pre-season tour of the United States, the focus on their goalkeeping options has sharpened. The idea of bringing in a new keeper was already on the radar in the wake of Onana’s disappointing performances last season, and now they have an extra excuse to secure an upgrade.

Martinez, a World Cup winner with Argentina in 2022 and someone with plenty of Premier League experience, stands out as an attractive option, as TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher revealed in May.

Villa still have the 32-year-old under contract until 2029, but Martinez is believed to be interested in leaving them for United.

Now, Romano has explained what United are plotting internally for Martinez.

According to the trusted reporter, speaking on his YouTube channel, United are thinking of proposing a swap deal with Villa – bearing in mind they view a different position as something they need to save funds for.

Romano explained: “The new striker is something really important for Manchester United, they want to bring in an important striker. Then, for the goalkeeper, Man Utd want to understand financially what can happen: if they have to bring in, if they want, a young goalkeeper. Maybe staying with the current goalkeepers is also an option.

“But they are assessing the opportunity to go young goalkeeper or experienced like Emi Martinez.

“I can tell you that for Dibu Martinez, the idea at Manchester United was to discuss maybe a swap deal with Aston Villa, so not spending any fresh money on the deal, to save the money for the striker, but maybe discuss a potential swap deal.

“At the moment, what I’m hearing is that club-to-club talks have not started yet. Man Utd have still not approached Aston Villa. But internally, the consideration is maybe to offer players as part of the conversation for Dibu Martinez.

“Then there is the decision of Aston Villa, the valuation of the players, it’s not an easy topic. It’s not something done or close or advanced at this stage. At the moment, it’s only an internal conversation.

“Why internal conversation? Because Man Utd know that Dibu Martinez would be very keen on a move to Old Trafford.

“So it depends on Man Utd, what they want to do and also financially what they can do, because outgoings are really, really important and crucial now for Man Utd after they spent important money for Matheus Cunha and for Bryan Mbeumo.”

Which players could Man Utd swap for Martinez?

Romano failed to mention any of the candidates to move in the opposite direction to Martinez in his video.

Villa already took one player from United on loan for the second half of last season in the shape of Marcus Rashford, who scored four goals and made six assists from 17 appearances.

However, Villa neglected the chance to use their option to buy Rashford for £40m, a price that remains the reference point for anyone else looking to buy the attacker this summer.

Rashford is one of several players United are willing to shift, along with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho.

Interestingly, this week, there have been multiple sources naming Villa as admirers of Garnacho.

Last month, TEAMtalk’s Rudy Galetti also revealed Villa were in contention for Sancho.

As things stand, it remains to be seen which players United have thought about offering to Villa in exchange for Martinez and what other payments would have to be made between the two clubs.

In a previous video update about Martinez this week, Romano confirmed talks have been held between United and the goalkeeper’s representatives.

“Manchester United have not made any bid,” stated Romano. “Aston Villa sources also guarantee that they’ve not received any official bid from Man Utd.

“Man Utd spoke to Martinez’s representatives several times to be informed about the situation of the player.

“But this already happened in June, it’s not yesterday or today or this week. In June they had conversations about the situation of Emi Martinez.

“Now Andre Onana is injured, but it’s not a super long injury, [his recovery] is a matter of weeks.

“So let’s see how this conversation will continue but what’s important to say is at the moment there are still no club-to-club negotiations.

“But Man Utd are aware of the situation of Emi Martinez. He could be open to joining Man Utd even if they don’t play European football this season.

“This now depends on United but at the moment I’m not aware of any concrete negotiations or anything close to being completed.”

Man Utd transfer news: Striker search heats up

In terms of the striker signing United are saving up for, TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has revealed the Red Devils are intensifying their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko.

Sesko was one of two strikers Arsenal were picking between, but Ruben Amorim’s former pupil Viktor Gyokeres is the one they are going for now.

Where that leaves Sesko has been unclear, but sources have explained how United have revived their interest in him and how much he would cost.

Meanwhile, United have been approached by a suitor for Rasmus Hojlund, who looks to be the likelier casualty if a new striker does arrive.

Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee were Amorim’s options up front last season, but the former has had longer to prove himself and has struggled to do so.

In other news, United have reportedly reached a verbal agreement over the signing of a LaLiga midfielder.

Major upgrade? Martinez stats compared to Onana last season