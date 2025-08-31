Manchester United are closing in on the late signing of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after cooling their interest in a second target, TEAMtalk understands.

The Red Devils have agreed personal terms with the Argentine World Cup winner and are working hard to seal a transfer before the window slams shut.

Ruben Amorim is determined to bring in a new keeper before the transfer window closes tomorrow, following the poor form of Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

Royal Antwerp’s 23-year-old shot stopper, Senne Lammens, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford. However, in a dramatic twist, Aston Villa are now in talks to sign the exciting youngster.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has exclusively revealed that United are now closing in on a full agreement to sign Martinez, amid talks with Villa.

“Manchester United closing in on Emi Martinez. Personal terms agreed and deal almost done,” Fletcher posted on X earlier this evening.

The 32-year-old Villa star is keen to seal the switch to United and he could become the club’s new first-choice stopper for this season.

Aston Villa planning for Emi Martinez exit

Another big hint has dropped, too, as Martinez has been left OUT of Villa’s squad to face Crystal Palace this evening.

Unai Emery opted to start back-up keeper Marco Bizot instead, amid the speculation surrounding Martinez.

Martinez could provide the stability and experience between the sticks that United have been crying out for. As mentioned, he’s won the World Cup with Argentina, and has made 197 Premier League appearances to date, keeping 59 clean sheets.

Villa’s interest in Lammens is another clear indication that they are preparing for a potential Martinez exit.

Reports suggest that it could take north of £30m for United to sign Martinez before the transfer window closes tomorrow evening.

Prior to Villa’s game against Palace, Emery was asked about Martinez’s future. He refused to comment on the speculation, simply replying “Marco Bizot” over and over again.

