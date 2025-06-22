Superstar ‘keen to move’ to Man Utd with Ruben Amorim ‘pushing’ for ‘dream’ £40m deal

One of the world’s best players is ready to join Manchester United, with Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim himself keen on the deal, according to reports.

Man Utd have had a hugely disappointing 2024/25 campaign. Not only did Amorim’s side end up as low as 15th in the Premier League table, but they also lost the final of the Europa League to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils, though, are determined to get things right next season and have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves and are in talks with Brentford over Bryan Mbeumo.

Signing a top striker is also on Man Utd’s wishlist, while Amorim is keen on bringing in a new goalkeeper, too.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 23 that Man Utd are serious about signing Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Martinez will leave Villa this summer and could be available for £40million.

That would be a bargain fee for a player who won the 2020 FA Cup with Arsenal, clinched the World Cup in 2022 and the Copa America in 2021 and 2024 with Argentina, and was also named the Best Fifa Men’s Goalkeeper for 2022 and 2024.

The Sun has reported that Martinez is desperate to make the move to Man Utd and has already turned down two big offers to play with his Argentina international team-mate Lisandro Martinez at Old Trafford.

The British publication quotes a source as saying: “Emi is big pals with Argentina team-mate Lisandro Martinez and is keen to move. He has already knocked back a couple of big hitters in the hope of joining United.

“Amorim is a huge admirer of his. He tried to sign him for Sporting in 2020 but lost out to Villa. He wants to fill the squad with captains and leaders and Emi fits the bill perfectly.”

Goal has described a potential move to Man Utd as a ‘dream’ for Martinez, with Football Insider claiming that the Red Devils are calling the former Arsenal goalkeeper every day.

While noting that ‘Man United are still pushing to agree a deal with Aston Villa over goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez,’ the report added: ‘Sources say United have been in regular contact with the 32-year-old and are ringing him every day to get a deal over the line in the coming weeks’.

Andre Onana stance on Man Utd future – report

Martinez left Arsenal for Villa in 2020 because he wanted to play regular first-team football.

The goalkeeper will certainly not want to play second fiddle to Andre Onana if he joins Man Utd and will want to be the number one between the posts for Amorim.

Onana, though, is determined to stay at Man Utd, with The Sun reporting that the Cameroon international is keen on staying at Old Trafford as he ‘still wants to prove the doubters wrong’.

AS Monaco are interested in the former Inter Milan goalkeeper, but he has turned down the Champions League club to stay at Man Utd, who will not be involved in any European competition next season.

With Altay Bayindir expected to leave this summer, Onana could end up as the second-choice goalkeeper behind Martinez if the Argentina international joins from Villa.

