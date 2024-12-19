Ruben Amorim has told Marcus Rashford exactly what he needs to do next after the player made clear his wish to leave Manchester United and after a surprise new club in Spain were linked with his signature ahead of the January window.

Rashford is headline news this week after being axed from their matchday squad for Sunday’s momentous 2-1 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and with the player since releasing an explosive interview with the journalist Henry Winter in which he made clear it was time to leave Manchester United and open the next chapter of his career.

The 27-year-old forward has cut an unhappy figure in recent years and while it is fair to see his career could probably do with a change, United’s minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is understood to be open to his sale, having signalled out the star as one to leave as part of the club’s ‘cultural reboot’.

Amorim, though, appears reluctant to turn his back on Rashford. He has urged the player to reconsider his exit wish, insisting Manchester United are better with the 27-year-old firing on all cylinders.

Now the Portuguese coach has urged the player to have a heart-to-heart with him about his next steps.

“I would speak with the manager,” Amorim stated emphatically.

“It’s hard to explain what I am going to do. I’m a little bit emotional,” added Amorim about Rashford’s interview. “I need to prepare for the game and then we will see. Let’s focus on the team, not individual players.”

Amorim was asked if he would look to address the situation quickly, admitting he was concerned about drawing too much attention to the issue.

“It’s a hard situation to comment [on],” he added. “If I give a lot of importance it will have big headlines in the papers and if I say it’s not a problem then my standards are getting low. My focus is to not take the attention away from the game and the team and what we did in the last game.”

New LaLiga club enters chase for Rashford

TEAMtalk has persistently reported, months in advance of this news breaking, that United were very much open to the player’s sale and that they were looking to move him on in the 2025 transfer windows. Indeed, sources have informed us that an offer for the 60-times capped England star over the summer could have seen him sold.

In the aftermath of this week’s events, we’ve also been informed that Rashford has decided to turn his back on playing in England, believing a move abroad is the best way to rekindle his career. Furthermore, our reporter Ben Jacobs has told us forward has a preference to move to Spain.

But while Real Madrid don’t need the player and with Barcelona likely to struggle to match both United’s valuation – it is reported they value Rashford at anything between £40m and £60m – as well as the player’s personal terms, it had looked sketchy over which clubs could actually finance such a move.

However, reports on Wednesday evening claimed Rashford has emerged as a surprise target for Atletico Madrid ahead of the January transfer window, though TBR reports they are likely to try and sign the player on an initial loan move.

Whether United would sanction such a deal remains to be seen and much will depend on how the next few weeks unfold.

Either way, we have learned that Rashford will push to leave Old Trafford and the Premier League altogether and despite four clubs ambitiously tracking his situation and potentially offering him the chance to join one of their rivals.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: PSG star eyed; Norwegian wonderkid wanted

United, meanwhile, are reported to be casting their eye on the market for would-be replacements for Rashford and they were linked with an ambitious raid for Athletic Club star Nico Williams earlier this week. Reports in Spain claim ‘contact has been made’ over a blockbuster deal for the 22-year-old Euro 2024 winner.

They are also reportedly open to a possible swap deal with PSG for the player amid claims that Amorim has expressed a wish to land Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes, who has thrived at left wing-back since moving to the French capital.

Elsewhere, the Red Devils are also very much looking to the future and sources have confirmed to us that they pushing hard to sign Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan.

Chelsea are also keen on the 17-year-old, who is regarded as one of the most talented youngsters in Europe, and has amassed an impressive 15 goals and assists to his name this season.

