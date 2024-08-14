A bombshell report claims a Manchester United attacker’s sale worth a gigantic €100m/£86m is ‘being discussed’ in what could be the ‘end of an era’ at Old Trafford.

Man Utd’s record sale remains the €94m/£80m Real Madrid paid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

The reason that record has stood for over 15 years is two-fold. Firstly, £80m is a gigantic sum in its own right and secondly, Man Utd rarely lose their best players while their market value is at its maximum during their prime years.

Indeed, the fact David Beckham’s move to Real Madrid from way back in 2003 still holds a place in the top 10 speaks volumes.

However, according to a remarkable report out of Spain, Man Utd could shatter the record for their most expensive ever sale by offloading Marcus Rashford to Saudi Arabia.

Rashford endured a down season last year, though proved he’s more than capable of being an elite-level winger the campaign prior.

Indeed, Rashford bagged a career-best 30 goals in the 2022/23 season and hopes are high he’ll recapture that form in the upcoming season.

But per the Spanish press, if Rashford does rediscover his electric best, it may be in the Saudi Pro League and not the Premier League.

£86m Marcus Rashford transfer ‘being discussed’

It’s claimed clubs in the SPL are ‘willing to pay close to 100 million euros for his signing.’

Man Utd, according to report, would ‘seriously consider’ an offer on that scale and the move would bring about the ‘end of an era at Old Trafford.’

A transfer worth €100m/£86m is now ‘being discussed’ in Saudi Pro League circles and if the shock move were sanctioned, Man Utd would be free to launch a brand new offensive in the transfer market.

The Red Devils have already signed Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

A central midfielder is also wanted, with PSG’s €60m-rated Manuel Ugarte top of their wish-list. A new left-back is also being sought given Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s continued struggles with injury.

Would Man Utd really sell Rashford, and would he go?

Man Utd are known to be willing to sell a wide forward or two before the August 30 transfer deadline.

However, the belief is the club would much rather sell Jadon Sancho and/or Antony before even considering shifting Rashford.

Furthermore, it’s important to highlight the Spanish outlet in question aren’t known for being among the more reliable publications when it comes to transfer news.

Nonetheless, Sky Sports previously reported back in May that Man Utd would consider selling Rashford if bids in excess of £70m were received.

Man Utd will by no means push Rashford out, though if the forward were to push for an exit and if a mammoth bid were lodged, Man Utd would not stand in the way of the sale.

A Rashford sale this late in the window would unquestionably come as a major shock. Only 16 days remain before the August 30 deadline and Man Utd would have to ramp up a late move for a direct replacement.

Furthermore, news of Rashford’s monster sale would also embolden selling clubs to demand a king’s ransom for any winger Man Utd were to target.

It also appears highly unlikely Rashford would be willing to leave his boyhood club for the SPL while in the prime of his career aged 26.

Despite the vast riches on offer in the middle east, the vast bulk of players who have made the leap are either over the hill or approaching the autumn of their careers.

Despite a poor showing last season, Rashford clearly still has plenty left to offer Man Utd both in the Premier League and in Europe.

