‘End of story’ – First Solskjaer move after Man Utd exit ends with harsh put down

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be joining MLS club Charlotte FC as his first job after leaving Manchester United, despite reports claiming him to be in the running.

Solskjaer initially took over as caretaker manager at Old Trafford in December 2018, before being given the role on a permanent basis in March 2019. However, the Norwegian was axed in November 2021 following a dreadful start to the campaign. Man Utd’s shock 4-1 loss to Watford proved to be the final straw.

Despite the poor results and performances on the pitch, Man Utd announced that they had reached the decision to sack Solskjaer with ‘regret’ as he is a ‘legend’ of the club.

After Solskjaer came a turbulent time for the Red Devils, as Michael Carrick initially took over as caretaker boss and Ralf Rangnick then came in as interim manager.

But Rangnick failed to live up to the hype of his initial appointment, as Man Utd went on to endure arguably their worst ever season in the Premier League, as they finished in sixth place on just 58 points.

Erik ten Hag was appointed in the summer of 2022 and he has helped to steer Man Utd back onto the right path.

READ MORE: Man Utd humiliated, as target doesn’t even want what they’re offering after Liverpool success

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has not yet taken up another professional managerial role since leaving Man Utd. He has instead been helping his son’s U14 side.

The former striker has recently been touring the US and visiting MLS sides including Charlotte and D.C. United. Following his trip to Charlotte, reports in the US claimed he has expressed an interest in taking over as their new head coach.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be joining MLS club

But Charlotte president Joe LaBue has moved to end suggestions Solskjaer will be linking up with the club. Reacting to the speculation on X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: ‘To be very clear, Ole visited our facility along with many other MLS facilities last week.

‘It’s common and best practice to host people from across the globe and we’ll continue to do so. We’re proud of what we’ve built. End of story here.’

Solskjaer could have become the latest Man Utd hero to try out a new journey across the pond. Of course, David Beckham is the owner and founder of Inter Miami, while Wayne Rooney was in charge of D.C. United before his switch to Birmingham City. Former Man Utd winger Nani, meanwhile, was on Orlando City’s books between 2019 and 2021 but is now playing in Turkey with Adana Demirspor.

Despite the recent rumours, it seems Solskjaer will have to keep searching before he can find his next role in management, with a move to Charlotte completely off the table.

Meanwhile, a top Man Utd star has been labelled a ‘dream player’ by his national team coach, in praise that will delight Ten Hag.