Man Utd end Ugarte talks over PSG demands, with Ratcliffe now chasing star Arsenal love

Manchester United are ready to switch their focus to other midfielders after failing to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Manuel Ugarte, according to David Ornstein, and some of their main targets for the position have already been revealed.

With Casemiro still expected to head to Saudi Arabia at some point this summer, Man Utd have identified a new defensive midfielder as a priority signing. Club chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently began talks with PSG for Ugarte, who will be replaced by another Man Utd-linked star – Joao Neves – in the French capital.

It did not take Man Utd long to agree personal terms with Ugarte, but a deal with PSG has been far harder to come by.

The Ligue 1 giants are holding out for around €60million (£51.4m), which is what they paid Sporting Lisbon to sign the Uruguayan in July last year.

There have been rumours that PSG might accept a Man Utd bid worth less than £50m, but that turned out to be wishful thinking.

Ornstein states that Man Utd have walked away from their negotiations with PSG as they do not value Ugarte at that £51.4m fee.

The only way Man Utd will return for the 23-year-old is if PSG lower their asking price, which seems unlikely. PSG know they should be able to offload Ugarte for a good amount this summer as he has picked up interest from several other clubs.

Ornstein adds that Man Utd will now ramp up their interest in other midfielders as they try to take Erik ten Hag’s squad to the next level.

Man Utd transfers: Ugarte pursuit over but alternatives emerge

The journalist does not name any of Man Utd’s specific targets, though some were already revealed on Friday.

As per Duncan Castles, Ratcliffe has drawn up a four-man list of possible alternatives to Ugarte. Top of the list is Martin Zubimendi, who has earned a great reputation with Real Sociedad and Spain in recent years.

Mikel Arteta is a huge admirer of Zubimendi and this has seen Arsenal be linked with him over several transfer windows. But the Gunners have never been able to forge an agreement for the 25-year-old and this has seen them move on to his Sociedad team-mate Mikel Merino.

Man Utd can succeed where Arsenal failed by matching Zubimendi’s €60m (£51.4m) release clause and offering him a big contract to finally try out the Premier League.

Another option Man Utd are considering is a surprise move for Sander Berge, who impressed for Burnley last season but ultimately could not help the Clarets avoid relegation to the Championship.

Berge would jump at the chance to sign for Man Utd, though the Old Trafford faithful will likely want a bigger name to come in and replace Casemiro.

Adrien Rabiot and Joey Veerman make up the rest of Man Utd’s midfield shortlist. Rabiot is a free agent after letting his Juventus contract expire, and it is understood that he is prioritising a Man Utd switch over Liverpool or Arsenal.

Veerman, meanwhile, was one of the best players in the Eredivisie last season and the PSV ace has resultantly been linked with both Man Utd and Liverpool.

Last week it emerged that Liverpool are looking at other transfer targets, despite Arne Slot being a fan of Veerman, and this could open the door for Man Utd to swoop in.

