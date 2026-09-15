Man Utd door opens to signing Joshua Zirkzee replacement from Real Madrid – ‘situation will be reviewed in January’

Manchester United held talks over signing Endrick in the summer transfer window, and the Red Devils could get the chance to secure the services of the Real Madrid striker in January.

On August 8, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd had been contacted over a deal for Endrick.

Sources told us at the time that Endrick was considering his future at Madrid under manager Jose Mourinho.

Although Madrid sold Gonzalo Garcia to Fulham, the Spanish and European giants signed fellow striker Carlos Espi from Levante to replace him.

We reported at the time that Man Utd were among the clubs that had been contacted by Endrick’s camp and intermediaries.

There was interest from Man Utd in a 2026 summer deal for Endrick, too, but eventually the Brazil international striker decided to stay at Estadio Bernabeu.

Man Utd have Benjamin Sesko as the first-choice striker at the moment, but Red Devils manager Michael Carrick is lacking a credible back-up.

Matheus Cunha can and has played up front for Man Utd, but the Brazil international is not a number nine.

Joshua Zirkzee is another option for Man Utd to play as a striker, but that is not the Netherlands international forward’s natural position either.

Moreover, Man Utd were willing to offload Zirkzee in the summer transfer window, with Juventus, Fiorentina and Everton all keen on him.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on September 9 that Man Utd are ready to sell Zirkzee in the January transfer window, but only if the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are able to find a suitable replacement.

That replacement could potentially be Endrick, with the Spanish media reporting that the 20-year-old striker could be on his way out of Real Madrid in the January transfer window, which will give Man Utd another opportunity to bring him to Old Trafford.

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Endrick situation at Real Madrid will be reviewed in January

Endrick has not made a single appearance for Madrid so far this season, having had injury problems.

Kylian Mbappe is the number one striker for Mourinho, with Espi his back-up.

While Endrick is able to play on the right wing, Arda Guler has been stunning in that role, with Mourinho also having Yan Diomande as an option there.

According to AS, Endrick’s ‘situation will be reviewed in January’.

The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon from Madrid.

With the youngster continuing to be a fringe player at Los Blancos, another temporary exit cannot be ruled out.

The Real Madrid-leaning Spanish publication has added: ‘First, muscle problems prevented him from being available for the first four league matches.

‘And now that he’s back in the squad (he came on against Inter and Rayo), the hardest part is yet to come: finding playing time at Real Madrid, who, for the moment, don’t seem to be rotating their attacking players much.

‘The proof is in his main competitor for the position, Espi, who has already scored a goal and shown flashes of brilliance when he’s played, but is still waiting for his first start.

‘With Mbappe in killer form for the Ballon d’Or and Güler shining where Diomande was expected, the space for Endrick is very small…’

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