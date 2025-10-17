Manchester United are one of eight clubs keen on signing Endrick from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the chances of the striker leaving the Santiago Bernabeu for Old Trafford in the middle of the season.

Endrick has struggled for playing time at Madrid so far this season despite being fully fit and available for manager Xabi Alonso. While Alonso has included Endrick in recent matchday squads, the Brazil international striker has yet to play a single minute for Los Blancos, sparking interest from Man Utd, among other clubs.

West Ham United’s interest in Endrick has already been well-documented, with the Hammers keen on reinforcing their squad with another striker.

The Spanish media have linked Newcastle with Endrick, who cost Madrid €70million (£61.2m, $82.2m) when Los Blancos struck a deal with Palmeiras in December 2022 to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2024, as reported on FIFA.com at the time.

According to CaughtOffSide, Manchester Utd have now joined the race for Endrick.

The transfer report has claimed that Man Utd, West Ham, Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle, Juventus, Real Sociedad and Valencia are the eight clubs chasing the 19-year-old.

Man Utd’s interest in Endrick might come as a surprise to some, given that they signed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025, but the Red Devils are on the hunt for a new striker.

Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly not happy at Man Utd and wants to leave, so manager Ruben Amorim will need a replacement striker.

Sesko has not been great either, with the 22-year-old Slovenia international finding the back of the net just twice in eight appearances for Man Utd so far this season.

Endrick is only 19 and is still developing as a player, so whether he would be a good signing for Man Utd, even on a loan deal, is up for debate, especially as he is not getting playing time at Real Madrid.

Could Endrick leave Real Madrid on loan?

Endrick is a full Brazil international and has hopes of playing for his country at the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

The striker made 37 appearances for Madrid last season under Carlo Ancelotti, who is now his manager at Brazil.

However, it is hard to see Ancelotti take Endrick to the World Cup if the striker does not get enough playing time between now and the end of the season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that there is a chance that Endrick could leave Real Madrid on loan, but sources are doubtful whether West Ham would be his destination.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “Endrick is probably going to be the target of loan offers in January, and it makes sense to me that West Ham are one of the clubs that put forward a proposal.

“It has been a tricky start to the season for the player, firstly because of injury, but then because of a struggle for minutes.

“If he is still not playing by the end of the year, then there is very little doubt that he is going to be offered the chance to move elsewhere.

“A permanent move is out of the question right now. But a loan to get him firing? I can see it being possible.

“West Ham are not looking in a particularly strong position right now to lure him away from the Bernabeu – but they would try.

“I reported this week how a young striker is wanted by the Hammers in January.

“Endrick is actually younger than they have been expected to go for, but he has a special level of quality that means they would go for it.

“They have been interested in him for a long time.”

