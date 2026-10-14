Jose Mourinho tells Man Utd to ‘fight’ with him for €70m Real Madrid star

Manchester United have received a blow in their quest to bring Endrick to Old Trafford, with Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho making it clear that he wants the striker to stay, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Bernabeu hierarchy are ready to go against the Portuguese’s wishes.

Endrick is struggling for playing time at Madrid at the moment, with Kylian Mbappe and Carlos Espi ahead of him in the pecking order.

The 20-year-old striker has played just four minutes in LaLiga this season following his recovery from injury that affected him in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus reported on October 9 that Man Utd are interested in signing Endrick from Madrid in the January transfer window.

AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the striker, who cost Real Madrid €70million (£59m, $78m) in total when they struck a deal with Palmeiras in December 2022 to bring him to the Bernabeu in 2024, as reported on FIFA.com at the time.

Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, though, is adamant that he will not let Endrick leave.

The former Man Utd boss has said that any club interested in the youngster, and that includes the Red Devils, will have to “fight” with him.

TNT Sports Brazil quotes Mourinho as saying about Endrick: “Endrick suffered an injury after pre-season that kept him out for more than a month, about 4 to 5 weeks, which kept him out of the start of the season.

“It’s true that I didn’t give him a proper chance after his recovery and against Villarreal, fortunately for us and unfortunately for him, he was about to come on and then we scored a goal.

“He and Bernardo were about to come on at the very moment we scored the goal and with us winning and playing with 10 men, it’s natural for the coach to change his mind and have other options.

“I don’t think he needs to go on loan, and I think he will be very successful here.”

TalkSPORT has quoted Mourinho as saying: “Forget it, forget it.

“Forget the clubs that are interested. Better to sit down and wait; otherwise, you will get tired.

“He is a player I love; he has incredible potential.

“He is very important for us.

“Whoever is interested in him will have to fight hard with me – I believe he does not need to be loaned and he will have the greatest success.”

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Real Madrid want Endrick stay – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on October 5 that Real Madrid have no plans to let Endrick leave in the January transfer window.

We understand that Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in securing the services of the Brazilian star.

Endrick’s representatives held talks with Madrid over the youngster’s future during the recent international break.

Although Los Blancos are aware of the 20-year-old’s desire to play more games and appreciate that it is tough for him to warm the bench, they are not willing to sanction an exit in the middle of the season.

Bailey reported: “Sources have told us that Endrick’s representatives made clear that his current situation is not acceptable to them, given how far down the pecking order the youngster appears to have fallen.

“There is significant competition for places at Real, with Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz all ahead of Endrick, while summer arrivals including Bernardo Silva, Yan Diomande and Carlos Espi have also complicated his route into Jose Mourinho’s plans.

“Real understand why Endrick and his camp are frustrated and have acknowledged that a temporary move could be the best solution to get him playing regularly.

“But the club’s position is equally clear: they do not want to lose control of Endrick’s future and will not sanction a permanent transfer at this stage.”

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