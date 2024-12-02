Marcus Rashford has appeared to scotch bombshell reports that he could leave Manchester United after revealing how “energised” he feels under Ruben Amorim and what his new coach has changed, with the forward warning Arsenal that they want to take the feelgood factor into Wednesday’s Premier League clash.

The Red Devils travel to Arsenal for an eagerly-awaited game on Wednesday knowing that a win could take them within a point of the top four. However, while Manchester United go into the game having won their last two under new boss Amorim and with Sunday’s 4-0 win over Everton their biggest ever recorded by a new Red Devils boss in their first home game in charge in the Premier League, their credentials will be put to the test at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

In fact, they meet an Arsenal side feeling pretty good about themselves too, having thumped West Ham 5-2 on Saturday evening to reclaim second place in the Premier League.

Going into Sunday’s game, questions had been raised on Rashford‘s future at Old Trafford with a bombshell report on Saturday claiming the player had been put up for sale and that he had two destinations in mind.

However, the star appeared to cast those doubts aside with two goals against the Toffees bringing his tally under Amorim to three in two games, and with the player now feeling better than ever about himself and the club’s prospects.

“It is early on but I feel energised and ready for the next game [against Arsenal],” Rashford told Sky Sports after United’s victory over the Toffees. “This game [against Everton] has only just finished but the next one is always the focus for the players.”

On life under Amroim so far, Rashford added: “It is a nice result.

“It is important with a new coach and a new play of playing, when we are still learning. We have to back up this performance and win in midweek.

“The connection is going to build and grow the more we get used to him. [Ruben Amorim has] come in in a busy period and hopefully the connection keeps building and growing.”

READ MORE ▶️ Antony given FINAL chance to save Man Utd career as Amorim confirms positional change for Brazilian

Rashford reveals main thing Amorim has improved as Man Utd boss speaks out

Rashford didn’t always have the best of times under previous boss Erik ten Hag, or certainly struggled to find consistency.

During the Dutchman’s first season at the helm, the 27-year-old managed 30 goals in 56 games, but that tally dropped to just eight goals from 43 games last year.

While he now has seven so far from 21 outings this season, three of those have now come under Amorim.

Asked how the new manager has improved the mood at their Carrington training complex, Rashford claims the new manager has brought with him a winning mentality and a great attitude, which has quickly rubbed off onto the players.

“We all, as individuals, want to get back to our best and then push to improve so even in the bad moments you are doing the right thing,” Rashford added, before commending Amorim too.

“He’s come in with a great attitude and it’s passed onto the players.

“The atmosphere is one of the most special things about his club and playing at this great stadium is always a great feeling.”

Amorim himself is refusing to entertain claims United could now challenge for the top four again.

“It’s hard for me. If I say no, you will say that I cannot be a Manchester United coach. I want to be honest with our fans, so let’s focus on the performance, not the results. So, we’ll see in the end,” he told the media after Sunday’s 4-0 Old Trafford win.

“In the end, I said this many times, I will be judged about the place that we finish. I know that. But let’s focus just on the next game and look at the performance.

“Sometimes we play like Thursday, which was 3-2 but I think we deserve more. Today was a 4-0. I think everything deserved more also.

“So, let’s focus on the performance, congratulations to the lads. Let’s rest, recover and think about Arsenal (on Wednesday).”

Latest Man Utd news: Malacia eyed by two clubs as Red Devils strike transfer gold

As far as Rashford’s future is concerned, TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed last week that PSG are very much intent on signing the 27-year-old, with the forward made a prime transfer target for their manager Luis Enrique going into the 2025 transfer windows.

That said, we also understand that Amorim has already made it clear that Rashford is a key player he wants to keep and that they will likely resist offers for him, with there a confidence and an understanding that the player will stay.

Meanwhile, returning Manchester United star Tyrell Malacia is ‘attracting interest’ from Borussia Dortmund and Lyon as Amorim weighs up what to do with the defender, it has been claimed.

And finally, United may have struggled in the transfer market in recent years, but they seem to have struck gold with Noussair Mazraoui.

The Moroccan is a quality operator on the ball who is also versatile and can play in a back three, as a wing-back or even in midfield.

Florian Plettenberg states that Amorim is ‘extremely satisfied’ with Mazraoui’s performances, with the 27-year-old also a ‘leader’ in the dressing room.

Rashford’s big improvement under Ruben Amorim