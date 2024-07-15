Man Utd enter chase for ‘tremendous’ England star as £63m bid arrives for top Ratcliffe target

Manchester United are interested in Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton amid uncertainty over whether a top midfield target will be arriving at Old Trafford this summer, according to reports.

Wharton came through the Blackburn Rovers academy and went on to play 51 times in their first team, registering four goals and five assists. The left-footed midfielder, who generally operates as either a No 6 or No 8, soon emerged into one of Blackburn’s best performers and this saw him pick up interest from Premier League clubs.

Ultimately it was Crystal Palace who won the race for the English starlet, snapping him up in the winter transfer window for an initial £18million, which could rise to £22m through add-ons.

Wharton has only made 16 appearances for Palace so far, but he immediately looked at home in the Premier League. It was not long before Wharton caught the eye of Gareth Southgate, which saw him make the England squad for Euro 2024.

DON’T MISS – Top seven Man Utd transfer losses: Van De Beek fifth, Martial second…

The 20-year-old sadly did not manage to add to his one international cap, but it has still been a very exciting six months for him.

Wharton is due to report back for Palace’s pre-season training in the near future, but the Eagles may have to deal with bids for the youngster while the transfer window remains open.

According to CaughtOffside, Wharton’s ‘tremendous’ displays for both Blackburn and Palace have seen him emerge on Man Utd’s midfield shortlist.

Man Utd and INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe would like to build a strong British core at the club, and signing Wharton would help with that strategy.

Man Utd transfers: Adam Wharton a new target

Man Utd believe Wharton has a big future ahead of him and want to help develop him into an elite star.

One of Man Utd’s top targets to improve their midfield ranks is Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves. Indeed, on Friday it was c

laimed that the Red Devils have launched a ‘concrete bid’ worth €60m (£50m) for Neves as they try to beat Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain to his capture.

But PSG have responded to that offer by submitting their own proposal worth €75m (£63m), according to the latest reports in Portugal.

Benfica ideally want to pick up around £100m before letting the 19-year-old depart, as they view him as one of the best prospects their academy has ever produced.

While PSG have yet to meet that huge price tag, they are ahead of Man Utd and Liverpool in the race for the teenager at this stage.

If PSG do win the race for Neves, then this could see Man Utd switch their full focus to Wharton and launch a major bid for his services.

Clearly, Palace will not want to lose Wharton so soon after his arrival at Selhurst Park. Although, an eye-watering offer from Man Utd may change Palace’s minds, as it would give them the chance to pick up a massive profit.

Man Utd have already brought in their first summer signing, with Joshua Zirkzee arriving from Bologna.

In addition to a new midfielder, Ratcliffe is also on the hunt for a new left-back and centre-half. Either Miguel Gutierrez or Milos Kerkez could fill the left-back position, while Matthijs de Ligt is the club’s main objective at centre-back.

READ MORE – Most expensive Man Utd defender signings of all time: De Ligt, Branthwaite or Yoro next