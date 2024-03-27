The entire Man Utd XI Ratcliffe can brutally axe to cut £85m from wage bill

Manchester United are set for a huge rebuild this summer and the club could save themselves £85million on their annual wage bill by offloading their unwanted stars.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe keen to change the culture at Old Trafford, several first team players look set to leave the club this summer in order to pave the way for a new group of players.

From Man Utd‘s perspective, offloading several senior players in the same window could be tricky, but the club will likely try and shift as many of their unwanted stars as possible.

We’ve compiled an entire XI and using figures provided by Capology, we have worked out how much the Red Devils will be able to save on their annual wage bill by offloading their unwanted stars.

GK: Tom Heaton – £2.34m

With his deal set to expire at the end of the campaign, it could be the end of the road for Heaton at the club. The experienced goalkeeper only takes up £2.34m on the annual wage bill, but a small saving could be made here nonetheless.

Since re-joining United in 2021, the shot-stopper has made three senior appearances, although he’s spent the bulk of his time behind the likes of David De Gea, Andre Onana and Altay Bayındir in the pecking order.

RB: Brandon Williams – £3.38m

Currently taking home £65,000 per week, Williams‘ time at Old Trafford is almost up. The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and it seems unlikely that he will be offered a fresh deal.

His loan spell with Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town has been disrupted by injury and it seems unlikely at this stage that they will sign him on a permanent basis. This means his next club is very much up in the air.

CB: Raphael Varane – £17.68m

The future of Varane still hangs in the balance. His contract with the club expires in the summer and while United do have the option to extend his deal by a further year, the club have opted against using that clause.

Varane is currently the second-highest earner at the club, taking home a mammoth £17.68m annual salary. The only feasible way he could stay at Old Trafford is if he agreed to a sizeable wage reduction.

According to reports, the 30-year-old would be willing to ‘significantly’ reduce his salary, although it remains to be seen if he will be offered a fresh contract.

Given that United have several centre-half targets in mind for the summer, it seems likely that they will move Varane on at this stage.

CB: Jonny Evans – £3.38m

Since his return to Old Trafford, Evans has been a solid enough option, but the club will be keen to freshen things up at the back. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, it seems more than likely that he will move on in the summer.

However, Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill still thinks that the 36-year-old defender has something to offer, even in his twilight years.

“He brings a lot,” O’Neill told reporters. “He’s not going to go out every week and play in the Premier League, but at a club like Manchester United where there is European competitions and cup football I think he’s more than a useful player to keep around.”

LB: Victor Lindelof – £6.24m

The Swedish defender is already starting to garner interest with the likes of Sevilla and AC Milan both said to be interested, according to reports.

It’s worth noting that the club did decide to trigger a one-year contract extension for Lindelof which keeps him under contract until 2025. However, this could be to ensure that they don’t lose him on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old still holds a reasonable amount of market value and the club could pocket a decent chunk of change from his sale, along with saving £6.24m on their annual wage bill.

CM: Casemiro – £18.2m

Alright, shifting Casemiro from the wage bill will probably be easier said than done. The Brazilian is under contract at Old Trafford until at least 2026 and he’s also the club’s top earner.

With that being said, it’s no secret that his standards have dropped this season. When fit, the 32-year-old hasn’t quite looked like his usual self and it seems like the club is prepared to cut their losses on the £70m signing.

Back in November, TEAMtalk revealed United are prepared to let the holding midfielder leave with the club looking for a £50m fee.

Along with recouping a bit of money on his transfer fee, the club would also be saving £18.2m on their annual wage bill by allowing the Brazilian to leave.

Given his age, profile and wage demands, a move to the Saudi Pro League seems like the most feasible option for Casemiro this summer.

CM: Sofyan Amrabat – £3.38m

Given the Fiorentina loanee has struggled to make much of an impression at Old Trafford, it seems unlikely that the club will take up the option to purchase him on a permanent basis.

Providing that they don’t purchase him, the club will save themselves around £3.38m on their annual wage bill which is a decent chunk of change.

The latest reports have indicated that AC Milan and Juventus are both interested in signing the 27-year-old. While it looks increasingly unlikely that United will purchase him, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the club is yet to make a final decision.

“My understanding is that no decision has been communicated to Amrabat or to Fiorentina so far,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Still, a decision will likely come soon, and it’s possible that the Red Devils will opt not to keep the player and perhaps go in a different direction.”

CM: Donny van de Beek – £4.68m

The move to Manchester has been nothing short of a disaster for the Dutch midfielder. He’s struggled to make an impression under three different managers and a departure this summer seems inevitable.

Van de Beek joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan in January and the Bundesliga club have the option to purchase the midfielder for a base fee of €11m.

However, Bild are now reporting that the German side does not intend to purchase the 26-year-old at the end of the season. This means that United will likely have to find a new suitor to take Van de Beek off their hands in the summer.

RW: Mason Greenwood – £2.6m

Greenwood’s long-term future still remains in the balance. The club decided it was in everyone’s best interest to send him out on loan in the summer, but the club will soon be faced with another decision to make on the 22-year-old.

He’s done well during his loan spell with Getafe as he’s scored six goals and provided five assists in 24 La Liga matches. As Getafe don’t have the option to purchase Greenwood, he’s set to return to Old Trafford in the summer.

Several high-profile clubs have been linked with the forward, including the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, United have placed a £43m (€50m) price tag on the player. Along with securing a sizeable transfer fee, the club would also save £2.6m on their wage bill by offloading Greenwood.

ST: Anthony Martial – £13m

Given he’s barely featured this season, it’s crazy to think that Martial is the joint-fourth-highest earner at the club. Currently taking home a weekly wage of £250,000, the Red Devils will be pleased to get him off their wage bill this summer.

While the club does have the option to extend his contract by a further year, this will not be taken up and he will be allowed to leave on a free transfer in the summer.

The Frenchman has attracted interest from the likes of Marseille and Monaco in recent months as a return to Ligue 1 looks like a real possibility.

LW: Jadon Sancho – £10.14m

The future of Sancho at Man Utd could hinge on whether Erik ten Hag keeps his job. With the Dutchman in the United hot seat, there doesn’t seem to be much of a way back for Sancho.

With the relationship between player and manager being broken beyond repair, a sale for the 24-year-old seems like a real possibility this summer.

While Sancho would seemingly be happy to re-join Borussia Dortmund on a permanent basis, the finances involved in this deal would make things tricky.

According to TEAMtalk sources, Sancho is very much open to turning his career around at Old Trafford, although this would only be possible with a new manager in charge.

Given the 24-year-old has failed to live up to expectations in the Premier League, there’s every chance that United cut their losses on Sancho in the summer and save £10.14m on their wage bill in the process.

