Fabrizio Romano has given his take on whether Manchester United are planning to sack Ruben Amorim and hire former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca as their manager.

Maresca is no longer in charge of Chelsea, with the two parties deciding to go their separate ways on New Year’s Day. Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, that Maresca’s public criticism of the Chelsea owners was a major reason why this decision was made.

During his time as Chelsea manager, Maresca showed his ability to lead a top club, as the Blues finished in the top four of the Premier League table and won the UEFA Conference League last season, while also clinching the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup last summer.

Maresca knows Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox and the Red Devils’ CEO Omar Berrada from his time at Manchester City.

There have been suggestions, mainly on social media, that Man Utd could look to hire Maresca as Amorim’s replacement, but reliable journalist Romano has said that it is not the case.

Earlier this week, a report claimed that Man Utd are working behind the scenes and looking at potential replacements for Amorim.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner was mentioned, with the Austrian set to leave at the end of the season.

According to Romano, Man Utd are backing Amorim completely and are not planning to sack the Portuguese boss anytime soon.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Enzo Maresca and the links we had today with the Manchester United job, probably linked to the fact that Omar Berrada, who is now one of the leading faces of the Manchester United project, used to work with Enzo Maresca at Manchester City in the past.

“At this stage, I am told there are no conversation, no talks taking place between Man Utd and Enzo Maresca.

“In this moment, the club is interested in the future again, it is not for the present, in Enzo Maresca, Manchester City.

“Man Utd remain on their stance, supporting and backing Ruben Amorim, not planning for anything different at this stage.

“Then, guys, we can’t predict the future. These Maresca stories showing you how sometimes in the managers’ market, things can change in a few days, in a few weeks, and that’s what happened also with Enzo Maresca, out of Chelsea in a completely unexpected way at the beginning of January.

“But again, for Amorim, at the moment, that’s not the case, and Man Utd keep supporting their manager.”

