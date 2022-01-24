Negotiations are ongoing between Man Utd and AC Milan regarding a January switch, though the latest report suggests it’s now or never if the move is to take place.

The Italian powerhouse remain on the hunt for reinforcements at centre-back this month. Simon Kjaer is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair his ACL. With Milan battling bitter rivals Inter to become Serie A kings, they are determined to avoid being caught short in such a crucial position.

The prior success of Fikayo Tomori has prompted AC to monitor a host of Premier League talent. Tomori has been a roaring success since initially signing on loan from Chelsea one year ago.

Hoping to repeat that success, reports have put Malang Sarr, Nathan Ake and Man Utd’s Eric Bailly on their radar.

Bailly was previously named by the Mirror as one player who is seeking a way out of Old Trafford this month.

The centre-half is reportedly open to the thought of joining Milan on loan. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated talks had begun between the two clubs in mid-January, but a final agreement wasn’t in sight.

AC pushing, but Bailly deal all uphill

Now, Sport Witness (citing Gazzetta dello Sport) have shed new light on the situation.

Firstly, they confirm AC’s interest and state ‘contacts continue’ between the clubs. However, signing Bailly is thus far proving to be an ‘uphill’ struggle.

With less than eight days remaining in the window, time is of the essence. A deal is described as ‘inevitably complicated’, with United developing a reputation as a club that are difficult to sanction loan deals with.

Indeed, AC failed to sign Diogo Dalot on loan last summer after Man Utd’s demands prove too high. Sevilla met the same fate with Anthony Martial this month after United demanded both a loan fee and the entirety of Martial’s wages be paid.

Nonetheless, AC retain hope an agreement with Bailly will eventually be reached. Accordingly, Milan chiefs Paolo Maldini and Federico Massara are getting their house in order to ensure they are prepared to pounce if a breakthrough comes.

Man Utd told high profile star is finished

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba will add nothing to the Manchester United side when he returns from injury – with one pundit claiming his ‘race is run’ at Old Trafford.

The France international has been in talks with United for some time. However, he has yet to come to an agreement over an extension. PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid have all been credited with acquiring Pogba as a free agent next summer. United do still harbour hopes of pinning him down to a new deal, however.

In any case, Ralf Rangnick confirmed last week that he will bring the midfielder back into the team. The manager insists he is happy to let the player show his best form, even if it is to secure a contract elsewhere in the end.

However, Joe Cole has advised against it. Speaking on BT Sport, he reckons Pogba will add nothing to the United side. Furthermore, he claimed Pogba’s time as a player for the Red Devils is over.

“I don’t think Paul Pogba adds anything to this side. His race is run at Man United,” Cole stated, as cited by the Daily Express.

“Ever since Bruno Fernandes walked through the door, I think he’s just a percentage better than Pogba in all areas. There’s only room for one of them in the team because of egos.

“So I think his time is done. He needs a new challenge.

