Players from Man Utd and Tottenham are reportedly on AC Milan’s transfer shortlist, in a move which could aid Newcastle this month.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan need centre-back reinforcements as Simon Kjaer looks set for a long spell on the sidelines. The Dane has had surgery on an ACL problem, ruling him out for around six months.

With fellow defenders Fikayo Tomori and Alessio Romagnoli out due to Covid, it’s clear Milan need to bolster their ranks in the coming weeks.

They have been locked in a battle with Newcastle for Lille star Sven Botman. The 21-year-old has been very impressive in France and would be a strong addition to either side.

However, Milan could put Newcastle in pole position to complete a deal after sounding out alternatives to Botman.

ESPN claim the Rossoneri have four players on their shortlist. They are long-term admirers of Paris Saint-Germain’s Abdou Diallo, and the interest could resurface this winter.

They are also keeping tabs on Empoli teenager Mattia Viti, who is gaining plenty of Serie A experience this season.

Man Utd and Tottenham players are in Milan’s sights, too. Red Devils defender Eric Bailly is under consideration at the San Siro.

The 27-year-old, currently representing the Ivory Coast at the AFCON, has spent plenty of time on the bench in 2021-22. His situation has failed to improve under Ralf Rangnick, leading Milan to set their sights on him.

The other Premier League star that could be taken to Milan is 22-year-old Spurs man Japhet Tanganga. The Englishman has been struggling lately, contributing to a farcical own goal against Chelsea recently.

Despite this, Milan are monitoring Tanganga as he is struggling to hold down a starting spot under Antonio Conte. The offer of regular football could entice him to move to Italy.

