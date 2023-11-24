Erik ten Hag back in for long-term Man Utd target as report puts fresh twist on defender saga

A report claims Manchester United are happy to pay the release clause needed to sign Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand.

It is widely expected that the Red Devils will look to acquire a centre-back next year. Whether they try in January or wait until next summer only time will tell. Lisandro Martinez has been sidelined for a couple of months but should soon return to ease the pressure.

But with doubts over the future of Harry Maguire and out-of-favour Raphael Varane, it is clearly a priority.

Le Normand has been mentioned in connection with United for some time. But the north-west giants are far from the only club said to be keen.

Arsenal are known admirers of the Spain international while Aston Villa have also been linked.

Liverpool are thought to hold an interest but it is United who seemed to be at the front of the queue.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently poured cold water on that suggestion.

The Italian journalist believes that duo Jean-Clair Todibo and Goncalo Inacio are of more interest to the Old Trafford hierarchy.

But Spanish outlet Nacional go against those views. They are reporting that Manchester United are ‘willing to pay’ the €60m release clause in the defender’s contract.

The report does not state whether they will try to sign him in the winter window or wait until the end of the campaign.

However, there has clearly been a long-term interest in the talented stopper.

United still in race for Le Normand

Le Normand began his career with French club Brest. But he made just one senior appearance before moving to Sociedad in July 2016.

The Pabu-born star spent the best part of three seasons in the Txuri-Urdin reserve side before enjoying a first-team breakthrough.

He is now in his fifth season as a regular in the LaLiga club’s starting XI and has impressed with his displays in the rearguard.

The man with eight Spain caps has enjoyed 194 outings in all competitions, with 149 coming in the Spanish top flight.

He received a first call up to the La Roja side this year, with Luis de la Fuente now making him a regular starter.

He was given the nod in the final of the Nations League back in June, with Spain defeating Croatia on penalties.

Le Normand’s stock is clearly on the rise and a move to Old Trafford does not seem out of the question.

The report suggests United were interested in the player last summer. But Sociedad would not play ball over a transfer as they wanted him in the side for the upcoming season.

La Real currently sit sixth in the LaLiga standings and so that stance may not change until the dust settles in 2023-24.

